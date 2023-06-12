Barstow duo arrested in San Luis Obispo County after billy club, drugs, stolen checks found

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials arrested a Barstow couple on suspicion of possessing a billy club, illegal drugs and stolen checks, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the 600 Block Mesa View Drive in Arroyo Grande.

The deputy noticed the vehicle had two different license plates, one not registered to the vehicle, which was driven by Christopher Mongenel, 43, with passenger Anna Applegate, 39.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found access cards, stolen checks, illegal narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, a lock pick set, a billy club and shaved car keys, which are used for vehicle thefts.

A California penal code prohibits the possession of batons or leaded canes, which includes billy clubs. The law makes it a crime to manufacture, distribute, sell, or possess them.

Deputies arrested Mongenel and booked him in the SLO County Jail on suspicion of possessing a billy club, a controlled substance, narcotic paraphernalia and burglary tools.

Applegate was booked into the same jail on suspicion of possessing/theft of identifying information of 10 or more persons.

Mongenel and Applegate remained at the San Luis Obispo County Jail last Friday.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal where items were stolen from or why the couple was in Arroyo Grande, nearly 250 miles west of Barstow.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow couple arrested in San Luis Obispo County on theft charges