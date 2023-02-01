Barstow Police arrested 19-year-old Jerry Owens on suspicion of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman. Police found a loaded 9mm un-serialized handgun, or ghost gun, in his possession.

An armed man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman in a Barstow neighborhood.

Barstow Police reported that at around 3:03 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Barstow Road.

The caller told police that a man with a handgun had assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her. The caller described the suspect and the handgun.

Arriving officers located the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Jerry Owens, who led officers on a short foot pursuit.

Officers took Owens into custody without incident and located a loaded 9mm un-serialized handgun, or ghost gun, in his possession, police reported. A records check also revealed Owens had a felony warrant for his arrest, police said.

Owens was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, making criminal threats, possessing a Loaded, unserialized firearm in public, and carrying a concealed firearm in public.

He is being held at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $50,000, sheriff's booking records show.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked by police to contact Officer Michael Carson at the Barstow Police Department at 760-256-2211 or mcarson@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow man arrested on suspicion of assault, threatening to kill woman