Barstow man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said

Barstow Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion attempted homicide after he allegedly shot into the home of a victim that he met at a local bar.

Around 9:55 p.m. Friday, Barstow police received a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 1600 block of Sunset Street. Detectives responded to the incident location south of Interstate 40, near Barstow Junior High School.

Authorities found spent cartridge casings and bullet impacts to the home. No one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation

Detectives believe William Joel Greene and the victim were involved in an altercation two nights prior at a bar located in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, police said.

Police determined that Greene went to the victim’s home and allegedly fired numerous rounds.

Detectives spoke with witnesses who identified Greene as the suspect and provided information on his vehicle, police stated.

Officers searched for Greene but were unable to locate him. A warrant for Greene’s arrest was issued, and allied agencies were notified in case they came into contact with the suspect.

The arrest

At around 5 a.m. on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers found Greene’s abandoned vehicle near Ludlow, about 50 miles east of Barstow.

CHP, with the assistance of their air operations unit, located Greene roughly 9 miles from his vehicle, where he was arrested, authorities stated.

Green’s vehicle was towed to the Barstow Police Department for processing. Detectives located additional evidence inside linking him to the alleged incident, police reported.

Greene was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. His bail was set at $70,000, according to sheriff’s booking records.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Bryce Carson at 760-256-2211, or bcarson@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-TIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27469) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said