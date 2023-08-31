Barstow man facing suspected murder charges

Suspect Brian Pipping, 47, of Barstow is facing murder charges after Shaun Milazzo, 30, who he shot nearly three weeks ago, recently died, sheriff’s officials said.

Brian Pipping, 47, of Barstow is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Shaun Milazzo, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

On Aug. 3, deputies responded to shots fired in the area of Oak and Agate roads in Lenwood. When deputies arrived, they discovered Milazzo had been shot multiple times.

He was taken by private vehicle to Barstow Community Hospital, authorities said.

Investigators identified Pipping as their suspect, and on Aug. 17, the sheriff’s specialized enforcement division found him in Barstow. Pipping was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder.

Milazzo was hospitalized until his death on Wednesday.

Pipping remains in jail and will now be booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Dylan Gosswiller with the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

