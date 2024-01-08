Barstow man, suspected of sexually assaulting child numerous times, due in court

Christopher Zamora, 39, of Barstow will appear in Victorville Superior Court Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child numerous times, authorities said.

On Jan. 2, Barstow 911 dispatcher received a call for service regarding a sexual assault of a child in the 800 block of Linda Lane. Barstow officers responded to the home and spoke with a 13-year-old victim.

The child told authorities they had been assaulted by Christopher Zamora, 39. Barstow detectives went on to say that they were told the abuse had been ongoing for several months.

Detectives also claim they found evidence corroborating the victim’s statement, authorities said.

Zamora was arrested at his home and booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, continued sexual abuse of a minor, and sexual intercourse with a minor under age of 14, police said.

His bail is set at $500,000, booking records show.

Barstow detectives obtained a search warrant for Zamora’s home, where authorities said they collected more evidence. During their search, detectives also seized 21 firearms, several which were non-serialized also known as “ghost guns.”

Detectives believe there could be additional victims, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Andrew Hollister at (760) 255-5189 or at ahollister@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-TIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27469) or wetip.com.

