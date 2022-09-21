Barstow mother and stepfather accused of murder after 6-year-old son found beaten

A Barstow mother and stepfather are facing murder charges in the death of their 6-year-old son, according to court documents in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Police received a call at about 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 14 from a home located in the 900 block of Carson Street about a boy who was not breathing, the Barstow Police Department said on social media. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the boy had "numerous injuries throughout his entire body that were deemed suspicious and indicative of trauma," with other injuries in "various stages of healing," police said.

The boy was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The boy's mother, Carolyne Beaver, 35, and stepfather, Quinten Ross, 29, are facing charges of murder and assault on a child causing death, according to court documents.

“Detectives determined the child was in the care of both parents when physical abuse and neglect occurred," police said. "Despite the child receiving injuries over a period of time, they neglected to have the injuries addressed by medical professionals."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.