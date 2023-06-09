Barstow pair busted when SLO County stop turns up stolen cards, drugs and burglary tools

Two Barstow residents landed in jail Thursday after the mismatched license plates on their car attracted the attention of sheriff’s deputies, who then made a bigger discovery.

During the traffic stop in the 600 block of Mesa View Drive in Arroyo Grande, a San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy noted that the car had two different license plates and in short order discovered that neither was correct for the vehicle, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and found multiple stolen access cards, stolen checks, illegal narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, shaved car keys (used for vehicle thefts), a lock pick set, and a billy club.

Barstow residents Christopher Mongenel, 43, and Anna Applegate, 39, were arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Mongenel, the vehicle’s driver, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a billy club, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools, while Applegate was arrested on suspicion of possession and theft of identifying information of 10 or more people, the release said.

Both Mongenel and Applegate were still being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail as of Friday afternoon.