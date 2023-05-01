Barstow police investigating after officer caught on video hitting man with a baton

The Barstow Police Department is investigating after video circulated of an officer striking a man with a baton even as he he fell to the ground. (Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

The Barstow Police Department said it was investigating after video circulated of an officer hitting a man — whom authorities said was resisting arrest — with a baton, even as he fell to the ground.

In the video, shared with Fox 11, an officer swings the baton as a man backs away, before eventually falling to the ground. Once the man is on the ground, the cop appears to swing at him three more times.

The Police Department said in a Facebook statement that it was "aware that a resident captured a portion of this incident on video." Police said they had a copy of the video and would conduct an investigation to determine if the force used by the officer was within policy and current law.

Police said an officer had observed Gary Christian — who they said "was wanted for an outstanding felony, no bail probation violation warrant" — at about 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Main Street.

The officer tried to arrest Christian, police said, but he "refused to comply with the officer's orders and physically assaulted the officer." Police said the officer then deployed his Taser, which was ineffective.

"Christian then physically assaulted the officer a second time, causing the officer to deploy his baton," police said. "[T]he officer struck Christian with his baton while attempting to arrest him."

Additional officers arrived and took Christian into custody, according to police.

Melissa Navarrete, who took the video, told Fox 11 that she and her friend hadn't seen a Taser being used and said Christian "wasn't resisting."

"The guy had his hands up and he’s moving backward, like he’s not trying to fight the cop," Navarrete told the outlet. "He’s not trying to resist anything. ... [H]e’s just moving and the cop is just swinging and swinging."

Christian, 43, was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor contusions and abrasions to his right leg, police said. He was booked for allegedly resisting arrest and an outstanding felony warrant.

