Barstow Police officer tases fleeing unarmed suspect who simulated pointing a gun

A Barstow police officer tased a 39-year-old Las Vegas man, who police said simulated pointing a gun at the officer.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, officer Joseph Silva spotted a silver Hyundai Tucson that failed to stop at a stop sign. Silva later discover the vehicle had been reported stolen, police said.

Silva attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver, later identified as Darnell Smith, didn't stop. Smith is accused of fleeing from the officer at a high rate of speed, according to authorities.

Smith attempted to turn onto the northbound Interstate 15 on-ramp, but lost control of the Hyundai and hit a curb. He got out of the car and ran behind businesses then onto Main Street, police said.

Smith turned to officer Silva and simulated pointing a handgun. Silva realized that the suspect was not armed and deployed his department-issued Taser, authorities said.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and Smith was arrested.

During the foot chase and the suspect's arrest, Silva was injured. The officer was treated at a local hospital.

Smith was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of felony evading, theft of a motor vehicle, possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest with violence.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Barstow Police Department at (760) 256-2211. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

