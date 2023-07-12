Barstow Police report second suspected attempted murder by stabbing within a week.

Two Barstow men were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after police said they stabbed a 43-year-old man multiple times.

It's the second attempted homicide by stabbing in Barstow within a week.

Around 7:43 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of East Main Street. Detectives arrived in the area and spotted the victim lying on the ground and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Barstow Fire Protection District paramedics responded and provided aid to the victim, who was later transported by helicopter to a trauma hospital. His condition is unknown on Wednesday.

Officers believe that the victim, a resident of Barstow, argued with two suspects, who were later identified as Joshua Patrick, 25, and Demarrea Deion Patrick, 27.

During the argument, the victim attempted to flee from the suspects, who gave chase and tackled him. One of the men then stabbed the victim multiple times, before the suspects fled on foot toward Third Avenue, police said.

The suspects were later found in the 300 block of N. Third Avenue. Demarrea Patrick was arrested without incident, and Joshua Patrick was arrested after a brief foot chase. Witnesses identified both men as the stabbing suspects, police said.

They were booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set for each at $1 million, sheriff’s booking records show.

The Patricks have a fugitive warrants out of Washoe County, Nevada, sheriff’s officials reported.

East Virginia Way stabbing

Around 1:42 p.m. on July 6, Barstow officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Virginia Way regarding a stabbing.

The victim told dispatchers she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend and needed medical aid, police officials said.

Officers arrived on the scene and were immediately confronted by a man identified as Marcus Huffman, 31, of Barstow.

As officers attempted to detain Huffman, he charged and assaulted one of them. Officers deployed a Taser, which was ineffective, according to officers.

Huffman continued resisting officers and fled to the backyard of the residence. Officers were able to catch up with Huffman, who struggled and was arrested without further incident.

Officers provided medical aid to the woman until Barstow Fire paramedics arrived. She suffered several stab wounds and was transported to a trauma center by air ambulance.

As detectives processed the scene, they discovered evidence from the stabbing that occurred inside the home.

Huffman was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Barstow Detective Hollister at 760-255-5189, or email ahollister@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-TIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27469) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing man