Barstow Police seek man suspected of fatally stabbing a man, injuring another

Photos of suspect Matthew Johnsen, who Barstow Police believe fatally stabbed one man and injured another with a knife.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man they suspect of fatally stabbing a man and injuring another in Barstow.

Barstow Police are searching for suspect Matthew Johnsen, who they believe used a knife to kill 36-year-old Darrell Yuen and injure Cary Riley, 28. Both victims are from Barstow.

Barstow Police reported that at approximately 5:36 p.m on Friday, officers were altered to the report of a man down in the alleyway of the 400 block of East Buena Vista Street.

The area is south of Main Street and west of Barstow Road.

Officers arrived and found the first victim, later identified as Yuen, on the ground suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Next to him was a woman attempting to administer first aid.

Officers also located a second stabbing victim, later identified as Riley, near the area suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

Barstow Fire Protection District responded to the scene and provided medical aid to both victims. Yuen was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported Riley to Loma Linda University Medical Center for his injuries.

Detective Mathew Helms arrived at the scene and interviewed Riley and the woman who was a witness. Helms learned that the woman was in an argument with her husband, Johnsen.

During the argument, and for unknown reasons, Johnsen stabbed Riley and Yuen with a knife and fled from the area on foot.

Detectives and an evidence technician processed the scene. A San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Division deputy also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Officers and detectives searched for Johnsen, but he was not located.

Detective Helms obtained an arrest warrant for Johnsen for the alleged attempted murder.

Anyone who sees Matthew Johnsen knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Barstow Police Department’s Communications Center at 760-256-2211.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Helms at 760-255-5132 or mhelms@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to wetip.com.

