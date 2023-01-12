Barstow Police suspect driver intoxicated when fatally striking pedestrian

Barstow Police officials suspect that a driver was intoxicated when he fatally struck a pedestrian on Main Street.

A 39-year-old man walking along Main Street was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man who Barstow police suspect was intoxicated.

Around 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1600 block of East Main Street. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the roadway. The victim was later identified as Drew Ramey, of Barstow.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on Ramey, with the help of Barstow Fire Department personnel. Despite life-saving efforts, Ramey died at the scene.

Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Barstow resident Eric Steven Zinn.

Zinn shows signs of being under the influence of alcohol, officers said. He has a previous DUI conviction, according to court records.

Main Street was closed for several hours as police officials processed the scene.

Zinn was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was released on Tuesday and has no scheduled court date, according to booking records.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Austyn Willis at 760-255-5186 or awillis@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may leave information at the WE-TIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27469) or by visiting wetip.com.

