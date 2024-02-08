Barstow STEM students win awards, excel in robotics

Over a dozen students from the Barstow Unified School District took home awards during the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair. The students advanced to region competition.

A group of Barstow Unified School District students took home awards during the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair.

Nearly 90 STEM students from the Barstow school district competed at the fair, with 17 students advancing to the 42nd Annual San Bernardino, Inyo, Mono Counties Science and Engineering Fair in March.

Students who participated in the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools-sponsored competition represented Cameron, Crestline and Skyline elementary schools, Barstow Intermediate School and Barstow STEM Academy.

Over a dozen students from the Barstow Unified School District took home awards during the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair. The students advanced to region competition.

The following winners will be presented awards on Feb. 13, during the Barstow Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting:

Marcia Zableckis Award: Romeo Carr, 4th grade, Cameron Elementary

Mike Havelka Award: Alexandra Moorman, 6th grade, Barstow STEM Academy

Junior Scientist Award: Paightyn Rafferty, 4th grade, Crestline Elementary

Sweepstakes Award: Gwen Collado, 6th grade, Barstow STEM Academy

Goldstone Awards: Gracie Grow, 6th grade, Barstow STEM Academy

Top PAL Award: Charlize Blaine, 6th grade, Barstow STEM Academy

City of Barstow PAL Awards:

Noelle Pacheco, 4th grade, Lenwood Elementary

Madisyn Negrette, 5th grade, Barstow Fine Arts Academy

Samantha Wood, 3rd grade, Crestline Elementary

Isabella Sierras, 5th grade, Skyline Elementary

Rogerio Salas, 4th grade, Skyline Elementary

Calvin Johnson, 5th grade, Skyline Elementary

Aubrey Walker, 6th grade, Barstow STEM Academy

Aubrey Parker, 6th grade, Barstow STEM Academy

Police Chief’s Awards

Eriverto Gudino, 3rd grade, Barstow Fine Arts Academy Jorge Banda, 5th grade, Skyline Elementary

Eriverto Gudino, 3rd grade, Barstow Fine Arts Academy

Charlize Blaine, 6th grade, Barstow STEM Academy

Over a dozen students from the Barstow Unified School District took home awards during the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair. The students advanced to region competition.

Robotics Club

Barstow High School’s Robotics Club received two donations in January to empower its students to pursue robotics and engineering within the KISS Institute of Practical Robotics ecosystem, district officials said.

Local hardware store Barstow Industrial Supply and aerospace engineering firm Exquadrum in Victorville donated money to the club.

The money will be used by the club to boost fundraising efforts toward the $2,675 in KISS competition fees, robotics, robotics hardware, and transportation costs for three trips to the San Diego and Los Angeles areas.

The ultimate goal is to participate in the national competition. The club needs to raise $15,000 to attend the Global Competition on Educational Robotics competition in North Carolina in July.

Barstow High School’s Robotics Club consists of 9th through 12th grade students.

“Thank you Barstow Industrial Supply and Exquadrum for your generous gifts. Your donation empowers the students to shine and makes a lasting impact,” said Robotics Club Advisor Timothy Brinkley. “Your commitment to the development of high-tech skilled workers from the High Desert area is both inspiring and reassuring.”

For more information on Bartow High’s Robotics Club, contact Timothy Brinkley at timothy_brinkley@busdk12.com

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow STEM students win awards, excel in robotics