Barstow suspects arrested after police find illegal drugs and gambling devices

Two men were arrested after police discovered ammunition, illegal drugs, cash, and gambling devices inside an apartment complex in Barstow.

Barstow Police reported that at around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday, officers and detectives served a search warrant at two residential units in an apartment complex in the 400 block of Woodham Avenue.

The search warrant by Barstow Police was a result of an ongoing investigation regarding the sales of fentanyl.

During the search of the first apartment, officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia associated with its sales. Also found was U.S. currency in various denominations and a gambling device.

Detective Andrew Hollister identified the resident of the first apartment as 55-year-old Terry Lynn Dorsey.

The search of the second apartment resulted in the location of rifle and pistol magazines, various calibers of ammunition, and a gambling device.

Detective Hollister identified the resident of the second apartment as William Robert Edwards, a 38-year-old convicted felon.

Dorsey was arrested and booked on suspicion of selling fentanyl and possessing a gambling device. He was released on bail on Saturday. He has no scheduled court date, sheriff’s booking logs reported.

Authorities did not include a further description of the "gambling device."

Edwards was arrested and booked on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition/firearm magazines, possessing a gambling device, and an outstanding warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards was released on bail on Sunday. He has no scheduled court date, sheriff’s booking logs reported.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Andrew Hollister at the Barstow Police Department at 760-255-5160.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or leaving information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

