🌱BART Says Mask Up! + Concord Crawl + Food Trucks A-Plenty!

Cloudy, a little rain; cool. High: 62 Low: 49.

BART says riders and staff are still required to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at least through May 3, the previous end date for federal mask mandates. A spokesperson for BART said that the agency is currently figuring out what to do about the sudden change in federal guidelines. “We haven’t made an official or final determination yet,” said the BART spokesperson. “We are currently touching base with other transit agencies in the Bay Area and looking to see if there is any movement on the local, state or federal level about a mandate. Things moved quickly [Monday] and the dust hasn’t settled yet.” (Claycord.com) A former Catholic priest who spent time in prison for child molestation and is a registered sex offender was arrested Saturday night after a suspected DUI crash that killed a Rossmoor resident. Walnut Creek Police said Tuesday that 75-year-old Stephen Kiesle was booked early Sunday into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony DUI. According to the California Megan’s Law website, Kiesle is a resident of the Rossmoor retirement community. Anyone with information about the case may contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 935-6400. (Claycord.com) Mark your Calendars for the Concord Crawl, an annual Art and Wine Walk that benefits educational scholarships to local women and girls. Participants will stroll around Todos Santos Plaza, Salvio Pacheco Square, and Downtown Concord while enjoying fine wines, craft beers, and appetizers, viewing beautiful art for sale, and meeting local artists. Proceeds will benefit the AAUW Concord Educational Foundation providing for local 7th-grade girls to attend Tech Trek and scholarships for students at DVC and LMC. (Pioneer Publishers) Nineteen educators in Contra Costa County have been named their school districts’ teacher of the year. his marks the 50th Anniversary of the Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year Program. To be eligible to compete in the county competition, a teacher must be a Kindergarten through 12th-grade teacher and have a minimum of eight years of experience. Four finalists will be selected from the pool of district teachers of the year and will be announced on May 3. The two county winners will be announced at the 50th-Annual Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year celebration on Thursday, September 22 at Lesher Center in Walnut Creek. (East County Today) On Tuesday, The Antioch Police Department released photographs of a suspect vehicle in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Canada Valley Drive near Pinnacle View Drive on February 8 at 7:00 pm. An unknown subject traveling in a silver Dodge Charger shot at a Honda sedan striking the passenger, a 76-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital and later died. If you have any information, please contact Detective Whitaker at 925-779-6890 or wwhitaker@antiochca.gov. (East County Today)

Come out for Food Truck Thursdays at Antioch Community Center and Water Park . (5:00 PM)

Orinda Community Center hosts Food Truck Night Orinda featuring your faves! You might find COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER, GOLDEN GATE GYRO, ROSIE'S MEXICAN FOOD, MORE LIFE ICE DESSERTS, and GUZZLER bar on wheels there as they are frequent visitors. (5:00 PM)

Join the fun with the Rails To Trails Explorer's Club (R2TEC) as they host Creations, Cocktails and Canapes at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. (6:00 PM)

Chris Estes will be at Rocco's Ristorante Pizzeria in Walnut Creek. (7:00 PM)

Celebrate a night of Jazz this spring with the Concord Historical Society! Dave Brubeck was a world-renowned jazz musician, composer, and Concord native. His sons, Chris and Dan Brubeck will make a special appearance to perform a mix of their original music as well as their father’s most popular hits. This grand event will be held in the Betty Barnes Hall of the Society’s Event Center on May 27, 2022. (Instagram)

Today is the Rotary Club of Concord's first in person Rotary Means Business Night Out of 2022 @ K Floors Keding Corp. The event starts at 6pm with food, drink, music and fellowship! We hope to see you there!!!" (Facebook)

In early 2022, the City of Concord asked residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations serving the Concord community how the City should best utilize $19 million in one-time federal funding to aid with economic recovery. The survey information has been analyzed and summarized and will be presented to the City Council for consideration at its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 26. Learn more: https://www.cityofconcord.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=5

