BART transit train derails, catches fire in California's East Bay

A Bay Area Rapid Transit train is shown opening its doors at San Francisco International Airport. A similar BART train derailed and caught fire in the East Bay on Monday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Two passenger cars of a Bay Area Rapid Transit train derailed and caught fire in Orinda, Calif., on Monday, injuring at least two people.

BART reported a major delay on the Antioch Line between the Orinda and Lafayette stations in the East Bay region of northern California. The cause of the delay was a partial derailment which caused two Yellow line train cars to catch fire.

The train was eastbound near Orinda Station when it derailed at about 9 a.m. Passengers evacuated before being transported to the station. At 11:15 a.m., BART issued a notice that the rails between the Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations had been powered down.

Nine people were transported to medical facilities with injuries. The Orinda-Moraga Fire Department said at least two of them sustained minor injuries, KPYX-TV reported.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated.

BART has advised Yellow line commuters to find alternate means of transportation while the line remains closed. It has not announced a timeline for the line to be back in service.

The California Highway Patrol also closed traffic temporarily on Highway 24, which is parallel to the BART railway. All lanes have since reopened.