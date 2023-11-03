Bartender aboard Margaritaville cruise ship pleads guilty to sexually assaulting passenger

WEST PALM BEACH — Hours after casting off from the Port of Palm Beach on a Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise, a passenger woke to find a member of the crew standing over her and her cabinmate's naked bodies.

Prosecutors say Hoobesh Kumar Dookhy, a bartender in his early 20s who served the women alcohol that night, had held on to the room key they used to pay for the drinks and went into their room after both had fallen asleep.

One woman, identified in court records only as HB, said Dookhy was sexually assaulting her when she woke up. Her cabinmate provided photos and a video she took of the assault to cruise ship security, who later found the women's room key in the pocket of Dookhy's work vest.

A passenger aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship said she was sexually assaulted by a bartender on the first night of the Bahama-bound cruise.

Dookhy admitted to having sex with HB but told investigators that their encounter in May on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise was consensual. Faced with the possibility of life in federal prison on a sexual abuse charge, he pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact Tuesday — forgoing his right to a trial by jury but cementing a deal with prosecutors to have the worst of the two charges against him dropped.

The maximum penalty he faces now is two years in prison.

HB joins a long list of passengers and crew members who say they were victimized aboard cruise ships. More than 500 sexual-assault reports were documented between 2010 and 2022 on 13 major cruise lines, according to data published by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Sexual assault is the most commonly reported crime aboard major cruise lines

Though the DOT data reveals little about each incident beyond whether the perpetrator was a passenger or a member of the crew, stories of heavy intoxication and sexual assault make up years' worth of negligence lawsuits filed against cruise lines.

A teenager sued Royal Caribbean claiming she was gang-raped by a group of men in 2015. In July 2016, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fitness instructor on a Carnival ship. Six years later, a California woman claimed she was raped by, and contracted HIV from, an art gallery employee aboard the Sky Princess ship operated by Princess Cruises.

More: Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise line adds second ship, but it's too big for Port of Palm Beach

The federal government began requiring the mandatory reporting of sexual crimes by cruise lines in 2010 after a grass-roots organization convinced lawmakers that it and other crimes happened far more often on ocean voyages than previously suspected.

According to James Walker, a Miami-based maritime lawyer, the cruise industry opposed the legislation and was able to weaken certain parts of it, including proposed language that would have required the industry to disclose whether the sexual assault victim was a minor.

A 2013 congressional report found that up to a third of reported sexual assaults aboard cruise ships involved minors.

DOT has not disclosed crimes on cruise ships since 2022

The DOT website, which until recently was updated quarterly, currently lists cruise line incident reports from Jan. 1, 2010, to Dec. 31, 2022. No 2023 reports have been published — meaning 11 months of criminal-activity reports, including the incident Dookhy was convicted of, are missing from the site.

Emails sent to an address listed on the DOT’s crime incident report website are returned as “undeliverable.” Agency representatives did not return requests for comment.

While Dookhy awaits sentencing for the crime, the ship and its parent corporation, Classica Cruise Line, are battling a separate lawsuit in federal court seeking to hold them liable for the emotional trauma and psychological damage HB said she suffered.

More: Port of Palm Beach is booming thanks to a windfall from Margaritaville at Sea cruise line

"At no time did H.B. consent to any sexual activity," the lawsuit states.

U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg struck down HB's request for punitive damages Monday. The corporations, she ruled, aren't liable for the actions of their employee. HB continues to seek an unspecified amount of compensatory damages.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Margaritaville cruise worker pleads guilty to sexual assault of passenger