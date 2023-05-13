Bartender accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Butler bar

A bartender is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the bar where she worked in Butler.

According to police, Cheyenne Page, 26, was seen on video stealing money from the Moose Lodge.

Police said Page put money from a deposit bag and cash drawer into her purse over a six-day span in April.

Investigators said the total amount stolen was $3,455.

Page admitted to taking the money, according to court documents.

She is charged with theft by unlawful taking, and is waiting on a preliminary hearing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Lost dog shot, killed by Ambridge police officer City of Pittsburgh preparing for asylum seekers to arrive Body found along shoreline of Neville Chemical Company identified as man missing since March VIDEO: Aaron Donald working to break stigma on mental health, sharing message with local kids DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts