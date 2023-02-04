Bartender arrested for overserving man who killed Lake Worth detective, police say

A bartender who overserved a man who killed a Euless police detective while driving drunk in 2021 turned herself in, officials said in a statement on Friday.

Cala Richardson, 26, the bartender who overserved Dylan Molina, 27, turned herself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning, according to Lake Worth police.

Molina killed Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes, a Euless police detective, in 2021 while driving drunk and seriously injured Cervantes’ wife and two children. Molina was indicted in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday. He is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Richardson is charged with one count of sale to certain persons, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail including a $4,000 fine.

During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence indicating Molina was overserved by Richardson, who was a bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth.

Evidence also indicated Richardson’s Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission license was expired at the time she served Molina.

The Texas Alcohol Beverage Code prohibits the sale of alcohol to a person who is intoxicated.

“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family.” said J.T. Manoushagian, Lake Worth Chief of Police. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on — and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable.”

No other arrests are expected in the case, Lake Worth police said. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission’s administrative investigation is ongoing.