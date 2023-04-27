Bartender found dead under tarp with pockets turned out, Colorado cops say. ‘Huge heart’

A popular Denver bartender found dead under a tarp near his home with his pockets turned out had a “huge heart,” friends told news outlets.

Police found Johnathan Douglas, 34, dead of blunt-force injuries just before 7 a.m. on April 18, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Douglas had been mugged and police followed a trail of blood to his nearby home, where they found the front door open, KUSA reported. The home had been burglarized.

They later found security camera video showing a man standing over Douglas on the sidewalk, the station said.

The District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, April 26, that Stig Strong, 33, has been charged with murder, robbery, assault and burglary, in the death, the release said.

Officers who arrested Strong found a car key, house key and cash on him, KMGH reported.

They found him by tracking Douglas’ missing phone, KDVR reported. Strong, whom police described as being homeless, told investigators that Douglas had told him to get off his lawn, sparking a confrontation.

Friends described Douglas as an “amazing person,” according to KMGH.

“He was really kind. Had a huge heart, just out of nowhere thoughtful. Really caring. Very loyal,” roommate Michelle Glancey told KDVR. “Really like, if you needed him, no matter what, if you hadn’t talked to him in days or months or years, he would be there.”

