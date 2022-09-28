Bartender robbed in Harrison Twp.

Sep. 28—A bartender in the process of closing a Harrison Twp. bar was robbed early Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 2:18 a.m. to the Greenleaf Inn at 4200 N. Dixie Drive on a robbery in progress.

A man with a black hoodie pressed something to the bartender's back and demanded money while she was in the back room, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies discovered the man took money as well as the bartender's purse. He then fled the bar on foot.

A K9 unit searched the area along with additional deputies but they were unable to find the robber, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.