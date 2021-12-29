Bartender slashed with sharpened broomstick over COVID vaccine card, Washington cops say

A Seattle bartender was attacked after she asked a customer to show his vaccine card, according to authorities.

Police received a call at about 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 27. A customer had reportedly attacked the bartender with a sharpened broomstick, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

Before attacking the bartender, the man argued with other staff members who told him to leave, KOMO News reported.

The bartender at Joe’s Bar and Grill required 31 stitches after being struck by the broomstick. Witnesses said there was a sharp piece of metal on the end that punctured her face, KOMO News reported.

Officers were unable to locate the customer after the attack, according to the news release from police. Authorities suspect he may have left the area via light rail.

In King County, everyone aged 12 and older is required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to enter certain events and businesses, including restaurants and bars, according to the county’s website.

