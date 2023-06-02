2 bartenders shot dead confronting customer about gun, WA cops say. Suspect identified

Two bartenders were shot dead outside a bar in Washington after confronting a customer about his gun, police told multiple news outlets.

Now police have identified the shooting suspect as 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr. and issued a warrant for his arrest, KOMO-TV reported.

Ramirez is accused of shooting bartenders Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn and a customer at about 3:30 a.m. May 21 outside Stars Bar & Grill in Federal Way, KING-TV reported.

Before the shooting, a customer told the two bartenders Ramirez had a gun, the Federal Way Mirror reported from a police report.

This led the women to confront Ramirez about his gun, the news outlet reported.

The customer tackled Ramirez and held him down until he said “he was done fighting,” KIRO-TV reported from police.

But that’s when Ramirez got up and shot the two women and then the customer as he ran off, the news outlet reported.

Duhnke and Hohn died at the bar, and the customer was taken to a hospital, KCPQ reported.

The King County District Attorney’s Office charged Ramirez with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder, KOMO-TV reported.

Police do not know where he is but said cellphone records indicate he left Washington, KIRO-TV reported.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for charging documents.

The two women were roommates and friends known for their “huge hearts,” the Kent Reporter reported.

“They were so loved,” Stars Bar & Grill manager Danielle Macready told the news outlet. “They were known.”

Federal Way is about 25 miles south of Seattle.

Woman angry at man sought a hitman over the dark web to shoot him at work, feds say

Deputies find man hiding in closet and a body after eviction notice visit, WV cops say

Uber passenger is shot several times while riding in back of car, Michigan cops say