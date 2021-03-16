Bartholomew County woman arrested on numerous theft charges

Mar. 16—BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — On Monday, March 15, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested a Bartholomew County, Indiana woman on numerous theft charges after a year long investigation by the Indiana State Police-Special Investigations Section.

The investigation began in January 2020 when officials with Central Marketing Transport-Edinburgh, Indiana contacted the Indiana State Police when they discovered numerous unauthorized purchases that were made by a CMT employee.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Jennifer L. Matlock, age 42, Columbus, Indiana, who worked as a recruiter for the company from 2013 until 2020, had used a company credit card to make numerous unauthorized personal purchases while employed with CMT.

The investigation further determined that Matlock had stolen over $230,000 from the company from 2014 to 2020 as a result of these unauthorized purchases. Matlock allegedly used the companys credit card to purchase gift cards from multiple businesses in Bartholomew, Johnson, and Marion Counties over a six-year period. She then used the gift cards for personal purchases.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a Bartholomew County warrant was issued for Jennifer Matlock on four felony counts of theft. Matlock was arrested this morning without incident and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where she was incarcerated. Additional charges may be forthcoming in this case. — Information provided