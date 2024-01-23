Bartlesville City Council moves big decision on city charter to April 2 election

The Bartlesville City Council called for a city-wide election for proposed changes to the city charter in a special meeting on Monday night.

The election is set to take place on April 2, with a single proposed change set out in each of 10 different proposals. This will allow citizens to more specifically choose which changes they would like to see implemented.

On Monday night, the City Council unanimously agreed to hold an election for Bartlesville residents to determine if proposed amendments to the city charter should be adopted.

The special session was bumped up from the initially planned vote scheduled for the Feb. 5 city council meeting. The rescheduling was necessary due to the requirement for the signed resolution calling for an election to be submitted to the Washington County Election Board by Feb. 1, according to city staff.

Even though the vote was unanimous, Councilor Loren Roszel voiced his disappointment that the resolution was all or nothing, having wished as a member of the council to vote separately on the 10 proposals. He has been vocal about concerns over restricting voter rights.

After the vote, all the councilors agreed; in the end, it was up to the citizens of Bartlesville to have the final say.

Key revisions will impact council terms, election procedures, recall petitions and purchasing policies. The proposed changes involve Articles 2, 3, 4 and 16 of the city charter, each addressing different aspects of the city's governance.

The following changes have been discussed by city staff, the council and the public for the last few months, as noted in the staff report:

Art. 2 & 3 – shall be amended to provide changes to Council terms, election dates, and other miscellaneous items.

Council terms shall be extended from 2 years to 3 years.

Council terms shall be staggered so that no more than two council members’ terms are expiring at the same time.

Council election dates shall be moved from November to April.

Art. 4 – shall be amended to clarify requirements and provide a reasonable timeline for completion, and other miscellaneous items.

All signatures on a recall petition must be obtained within 180 days of the filing of the petition with the City Clerk.

City Clerk shall have 30 days to fulfill his legal duties described in our charter.

Council members cannot be recalled in the first or last four months of their term.

Art. 16 – shall be amended to make purchasing and contracting more efficient and consistent throughout the organization.

Authorizes Council to set a limit for City Manager’s purchasing and contracting authority. Authorizes Staff to utilize purchasing consortiums that have been approved by Council to make purchases.

Authorizes City Manager to sign contracts that do not exceed the limits established by Council.

