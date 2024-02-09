Bartlesville council's inaction on Habitat for Humanity tax lien forgiveness sets precedent

In a departure from past practices, the Bartlesville City Council opted to take no action on a request to forgive a tax lien on a vacant lot owned by Habitat for Humanity in Bartlesville.

This decision marks the first time the council has not waived a lien for a Habitat for Humanity property. The lien in question exceeds $14,000, more than three times the average amount forgiven in previous cases.

(left to right) Tim Murtha, Garry Smith and Gale Henke measure twice and cut once while working on one of the over 100 homes Habitat has built in the Bartlesville area.

Bartlesville's Habitat President Charlotte Dausses said she sought the lien forgiveness because that is how they keep houses affordable and the group already has a family in mind for the house they would build.

She noted a great need for affordable homes in Bartlesville as Habitat for Humanity often has 20 or more applications for every project.

"We need lots, and lots are hard to come by. This was donated to us," Dausses said. "We hate to pay too much for a lot because we already don't charge as much as it costs us to build a house, and we kind of have to eat that cost already."

Historically, the city council forgives liens on properties that, once developed, will generate measurable value. Since 2020, $18,000 in liens on four properties were forgiven, averaging more than $4,500 per case — the highest at $6,600, Community Development Director Larry Curtis said.

However, the current council has rejected more than a dozen other types of lien forgiveness requests that city staff said did not meet community benefit criteria.

According to a city staff report, Habitats's plan aligns with the city's Affordable Housing Plan, which focuses on the furtherance of affordable housing within the community.

Additionally, the policy does not specify a cap on the amount that can be forgiven, leaving the council with the discretion to forgive all or part of the amount owed, City Manager Mike Bailey said.

During the meeting, Dausses said Habitat "improves Bartlesville one house at a time," noting it is a cornerstone in efforts to provide affordable housing as it has constructed more than 100 homes since 1987.

Habitat contributed $40,000 in property taxes this year and has three homes under construction for families in need, she said. The organization has already invested roughly $4,600 into the property at issue Monday, she said.

"You have to understand the money comes from contributions, and it's our responsibility to manage that money because people expect us to build," said Dennis Befort, treasurer of Bartlesville's Habitat for Humanity.

Even though the lien request met the council's policy for forgiveness and the property aligns with the city's Affordable Housing Plan program, the council hesitated.

Councilors said they didn't want to set a precedent by approving tax lien forgiveness on an amount that high, despite the fact that Habitat for Humanity contributes a much greater amount to the city's tax revenue.

"In general, I'm against forgiving city liens on properties for any amount," Councilor Loren Roszel said after the meeting. "The people of Bartlesville spent money on the property for public safety and blight remediation, and we have to recoup that cost. Liens are how we recoup the money taxpayers spent."

Roszel argued that it's not like a tax incentive for a business because those expect a return and certain conditions. In forgiving a lien, there aren't requirements to do anything to raise the tax value of the property and the owner could never develop the land or sell it. Roszel said he might be inclined to vote yes under unforeseen special circumstances.

No councilor offered a compromise to forgive a portion of the lien in line with amounts the council has historically been comfortable with.

After councilors expressed apprehension, Mayor Dale Copeland took the following silence to mean further discussion was needed over the property. Without action, the request wasn't rejected but is in limbo.

County commissioner weighs in on lien forgiveness

Adding to the complexity of the decision was Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap, who voiced his concerns before the item came up for discussion.

As a past Bartlesville City Councilor and current public official, Dunlap said forgiving that amount would be "setting the bar pretty high and sets precedent," a sentiment expressed by councilors during the meeting.

But Dunlap, who lives across the street from the property at 1414 SE Dewey Ave., also had personal motives for advocating that the council turn down the request. He and his wife wanted to purchase the property but weren't aware it was an option, he told the council.

"We have a vision for something different than what's going to go there right now," Dunlap said. "I really would rather not discuss that because that would affect what I might want to do in the future, but I think if you are aware of where we live, we have a very nice place and neighbors to the north are very proud of where we live."

Dunlap offered an alternative future for a "very nice valuable piece of property" that would "improve the neighborhood." He also pledged to pay the tax bill and compensate any money spent by Habitat should he acquire the land.

Habitat, the property owner, was uninterested when Dunlap made them the same offer before the meeting

Dunlap's argument may have influenced some council members' stance on the matter.

During the council's discussion, Councilor Billie Roane pointed out that Dunlap has a "good reputation in Bartlesville."

"My concern has to do with the amount. I don't know if we have ever forgiven $14,000 worth of liens," Roane said during the meeting. "We have someone who is willing to pay the full [tax lien] amount to the city as well as to the county."

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: City council takes no action on Habitat tax lien forgiveness request