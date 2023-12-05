Bartlesville District Science Fair set for Feb. 2-3; registration deadline Jan. 19

Registration is open until Jan. 19 for all area students who wish to participate in the 72nd Bartlesville District Science Fair Feb 2-3.

The yearly event is aimed at encouraging young scientific minds to showcase innovative projects and win a spot at the international fair.

Caleb Cochran, Colton McCullough and Bryce Goodin present their science project virtually during the 2021 Bartlesville District Science Fair.

All public, private and home school students are invited to participated in the event, which takes place at the Phillips 66 Research Center.

Anyone interested in participating can register online.

The Elementary Fair for grades 1-5 is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m., and the Junior/Senior Fair for grades 6-12 begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Participants from grades 1-5 only need to complete the registration process, while older students (grades 6-12) must also submit the International Science and Engineering Fair paperwork by the January deadline. The elementary category has no registration fee, while the junior/senior category carries a $10 fee.

More than $1,000 in prizes will be awarded to outstanding projects and approximately 30 projects from the district fair will be selected for the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair scheduled for March 8-9, 2024.

Additionally, three standout projects will earn the opportunity to compete at the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, California, from May 11-17.

For real-time updates and information, participants and interested parties are encouraged to follow the BDSF's Facebook page, "Bartlesville District Science Fair." Further details are available on the website, www.bartlesvilledsf.org.

Participants can contact Science Fair Director David Brown via email (David.Brown3@p66.com) or phone (918-977-2644) for help.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville Science Fair opens registration for student scientists