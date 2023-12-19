Bartlesville honors fallen heroes as residents lay 360 wreaths at White Rose Cemetery

On a crisp December morning, the White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville became a scene of remembrance and respect as the community gathered for the second annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

This year's Dec. 16 event marked a significant increase in participation with 360 wreaths laid in honor of veterans, surpassing last year's count by 100. The Wreaths Across America initiative is a nationwide movement to place wreaths on veterans' graves.

A volunteer places a wreath on a veteran's grave on Saturday as part of the Wreaths Across America event at White Rose Cemetery.

"The goal is to do all 800 veterans buried at White Rose," said Donna Copeland, who serves on the White Rose Cemetery Board.

This year's achievement is a step closer to this noble aim with aspirations for an even greater impact. Copeland noted that local historian Joe Todd estimates there could be up to 8,000 veterans buried in Washington County.

Copeland attributed much of the event's success to the city staff's collaborative efforts led by Bobby Robinson and Shellie McGill. Their planning and managing of logistics, including the complex task of organizing the cemetery's records to identify veterans' graves, were instrumental.

Over 50 volunteers gathered Saturday to help place the wreaths while others donated to cause and marked graves in advance with flags. Copeland said anyone who wants to participate next year can email her at DonnaJCopeland@protonmail.com.

Over 50 volunteers gather to help place 360 wreaths on veterans' graves on Saturday as part of the Wreaths Across America event at White Rose Cemetery.

White Rose Cemetery encourages visitors to drive through the cemetery throughout December. Seeing beautiful wreaths adorning veterans' graves serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation and offers an opportunity for personal reflection and remembrance.

"It's great seeing families take young kids there because it's not a scary place; it's a historical place," Copeland said.

She remarked about one grave that stood out to her while placing the wreaths, a veteran's headstone dated 1831-1906.

"How did he get here?" Copeland said. "He must have been a Civil War veteran and somehow ended up in Bartlesville."

Her family's own history is what got Copeland interested in honoring veterans. She told the story of two brothers who joined the military in 1917. They joined together and trained together, but their paths diverted when one went home temporarily to help with the family harvest and the other went to France.

Copeland's grandfather survived the war, but her great-uncle was killed four days before Armistice Day driving a supply wagon and was buried in the Ardennes Forest. He now rests in Mississippi.

"Veterans are just ordinary people who did extraordinary things," Copeland said.

Stacks of wreaths wait to placed on veteran's graves Saturday at the Wreaths Across America ceremony at White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Hundreds of wreaths laid at Bartlesville cemetery to honor veterans