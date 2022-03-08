A Bartlesville man was arrested early Monday after allegedly firing a rifle at a residence in the area of Tuxedo Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue.

Timothy Sisco, 24, was arrested for aggravated assault after discharging a weapon into a home. Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings said he appeared to be intoxicated.

At 12:26 a.m., BPD received a report of about 20 gunshots near the 200 block of NE Elmhurst Ave. Upon arrival, the homeowner identified Sisco, reporting he awoke to Sisco shooting a rifle near his house. He requested that Sisco stop, at which point Sisco allegedly fired at the man’s house, Hastings said.

No one was injured in the incident.

BPD seized two guns as evidence and at this point, there is not an indication that Sisco knew the homeowner.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville man arrested for shooting at house