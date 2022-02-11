Bartlesville man enters blind plea in exposure case

A Bartlesville man waived his right to a jury trial and entered a blind plea in a criminal complaint that accuses him of exposing himself to a child in Walmart.

Christian Farnsworth, 25, was arrested in December 2020 for allegedly exposing himself to a 7-year-old girl in Walmart, 4000 Green Country Rd., twice in the same day.

He was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, with a count of lewd conduct added later. In a Monday court appearance, Farnsworth was ordered back to court for sentencing on March 1 before Associate District Judge Russell Vaclaw.

Farnsworth’s lawyer, Mark Kane, could not be reached for comment. In a blind plea, a defendant pleads guilty or no-contest and a judge determines the sentencing.

In the Dec. 12, 2020 incident, the Bartlesville Police Department was called to Walmart, where they spoke with the girl and her mother. According to their statements, the pair was in the boys clothing section when Farnsworth allegedly walked around a corner, saw the girl, and exposed himself before running away, according to a BPD affidavit.

Walmart security footage from that day shows Farnsworth approach the girl in the boy’s clothing section and put his hands near his waistline, but his next action is unclear due to the camera angle. In the footage, the girl’s father sees Farnsworth, who then runs to another area of the store, with the girl’s parents pursuing him, according to the affidavit.

The security footage then captured the girl’s parents looking for Farnsworth, who stopped in an aisle to remove his hat, jacket and face mask. He is spotted by the girl, runs to another area of the store and pretends to shop, then is spotted by the girl again, before running out of the store, according to the affidavit.

During the confusion, Farnsworth exposed himself to the girl a second time, according to BPD records.

BPD promptly released a still photo on its Facebook from the Walmart security footage of Farnsworth leaving the store, with his face clearly visible, requesting help identifying the individual. Once getting his name, officers reached out to Farnsworth’s parents and learned he was hiding at a friend’s house out of fear after seeing online comments about the incident, according to the affidavit.

The family hired an attorney and Farnsworth turned himself in on Dec. 22.

