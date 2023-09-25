Bartlesville man pleads guilty to two counts of murder, sentenced to life in prison

Moments before jury selection, the Bartlesville man accused in a fatal stabbing incident that claimed two lives and injured another pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in Washington County on Monday.

Dustin Blackfeet, 42, took a plea deal to serve two consecutive life sentences for the deaths of 33-year-old Andrea Long, Blackfeet's half-sister, and 49-year-old Charles Ford, Blackfeet's uncle.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 85% of a 90-year term which would make him 118 years of age, effectively ensuring he spends the rest of his life behind bars.

A third count, related to the stabbing of Blackfeet's mother, Belinda Long, was dismissed upon her request. Long expressed her desire to have this count dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to District Attorney Will Drake.

"Even in a very strong case, there are no certainties in a jury trial," Drake wrote in a press release. "The evidence in this case was compelling and the likelihood of three guilty verdicts was in my opinion as close to a certainty as any murder case I have prosecuted."

Drake wrote the plea to offer immediate closure for the affected family, sparing them the anguish of the lengthy appeal proceedings. It also spares jurors and eyewitnesses from going through the "traumatic process" involving a trial of a "gruesome and violent" crime, he said.

Additionally, accepting a plea removes the risk of a mistrial.

The stabbings occurred after a disagreement broke out over the treatment of Blackfeet's grandmother on the evening of April 6, 2022.

Long was pronounced dead after being taken to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, and Ford died of his injuries a few days later at a Tulsa hospital.

After stabbing his family members, Blackfeet turned the knife on himself. He was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds and was arrested that night.

During police interviews, Blackfeet admitted to the stabbings and expressed his intention to kill everyone as fast as possible so they did not get away.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville man sentenced to life in prison on two counts of murder