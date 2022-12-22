Bartlesville officer resigns amid conduct investigation, OSBI continues to investigate

A Bartlesville police officer at the center of a multi-agency investigation has resigned.

Earlier this month, FOX23 told you about allegations involving the officer, who was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness.

The Bartlesville Police Department launched an internal investigation while the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation launched a criminal investigation.

While the OSBI investigation continues, BPD has released their own findings.

Investigators were not able to substantiate allegations of sexual misconduct, but they did uncover other issues with the officer’s behavior.

The officer resigned during a pre-disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

“The City of Bartlesville takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” said City Manager Mike Bailey. “Our Police Department and officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, so I’m grateful for the thorough, impartial review of this matter. I continue to have confidence in the leadership of our department and the officers who serve the citizens of Bartlesville. From an employment perspective, this matter is now resolved and, like everyone else, I will await the results of the OSBI’s investigation.”

This is a developing story.