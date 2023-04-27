Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles named assistant city manager

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles has been named Assistant City Manager a newly created position in the City of Bartlesville.

Roles, who has served as police chief since September 2018, will officially begin May 1.

“Tracy has been an asset to our organization since he first came on board,” said City Manager Mike Bailey. “He has provided excellent leadership and helped to transform our police department into one of the bestin the state. I’m grateful that he has accepted this position, and I look forward to working evenmore closely with him in the near future.”

The search for a new police chief is expected to get underway soon. Capt. Jay Hastings has been named interim police chief and will oversee police operations until a permanent selection is made.

Roles, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in administrationof justice and security, has nearly 15 years of higher-level supervisory and managementexperience.

Prior to serving as Bartlesville police chief, he served as Anadarko police chief,facility director/warden of the Tulsa Transitional Center and chief deputy coroner/chief ofinvestigations with the Weld County Coroner’s Office in Greeley, Colo.

He has also served as an investigator for the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, as well as with the Fourth and Eighth District Attorney’s Offices and WeldCounty Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. He started his law enforcement career as a patrol officerwith the Tishomingo and Enid police departments.

In his new role as Bartlesville ACM, he will oversee the operations of the police and firedepartments, Bartlesville Public Library, Bartlesville Area History Museum, Adams GolfCourse and Bartlesville Municipal Airport, in addition to other duties.

“This role will add new challenges to Tracy’s work day, but he and I are both excited to explorethe possibilities of this new position,” Bailey said. “Tracy is already well respected among theother directors, so his transition should be a smooth one.”

