Bartlesville police investigates gunshot death of man found overnight on Highway 60

In a late-night discovery on Monday, the Bartlesville Police Department reported finding a deceased male from an apparent gunshot near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Frank Phillips Boulevard on the city's west side.

The incident, currently under active investigation, was first reported to the authorities at around 10:39 p.m.

Upon receiving the information, several patrol officers were dispatched to the scene, where they confirmed the presence of the deceased individual. The identity of the man remains undisclosed as the investigation is ongoing.

The Bartlesville Police Department is actively seeking assistance from the public in this matter. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to come forward. This can be vital in aiding the ongoing investigation and possibly shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the man's death, police said.

Members of the public with any relevant information are urged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001. The department assures that more details will be made available to the public as the investigation progresses.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville police seek tips on dead body found at Highway 60