Bartlesville police say no arrest or weapons found at Central Middle School

Contrary to rumors spreading on social media, police have made no asserts or found any weapons at Central Middle School, according to Bartlesville police.

"From our perspective, nothing has changed since yesterday," said Chief Tracey Roles.

Concerned parents and students have been sharing rumors and speculation on social media platforms like Facebook and Snapchat about a student being arrested, police stopping a student with a gun on Monday, rumors of a hit list and many others.

Police say none of that is accurate, and the school agrees.

"Those appear to be simply rumors," said BPS. "The principal has interviewed some number of students to track down any concrete evidence, she is not aware of any evidence of a hit list, and we are not aware of any charges or court appearances pertaining to the reports of a threat."

In a statement released Tuesday morning, BPS thanked parents for their concern but asked them to use caution with spreading misinformation that might cause needless worry.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville police say no arrest or weapons found at Central