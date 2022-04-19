Bartlesville police search for person of interest after Monday night shooting

Officers are searching for a woman following a shooting Monday night in Bartlesville.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at a liquor store near 5th and Shawnee. The victim claims she was walking up to the store when she noticed an acquaintance sitting in the passenger seat of the car.

An argument broke out between the pair. The victim says she spotted a gun inside the car, and then someone inside fired. The victim was not struck by a bullet, but was cut by the broken glass from the impact.

The victim was found at her nearby apartment.

Officers are looking for 28-year-old Tahnisha Roja Collins as a person of interest in the case.

If you know where Collins is at, please call Captain Jay Hastings at 918-338-4019.