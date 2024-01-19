Bartlesville's battle with 'forever chemicals': City response to concerns over water safety

Decades after the invention of "forever chemicals," communities like Bartlesville are grappling with the complex legacy of these enduring, manmade substances with the challenge of mitigating their lasting impact.

Prof. Abinash Agrawal, groundwater expert at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, says PFAS are so-named because they are incredibly resilient in the environment and in the human body. "It doesn't degrade, it persists."

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances or PFAS are a group of chemicals used in a host of consumer, commercial and industrial products to resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water.

Not only do PFAS endure, but Agrawal calls them "the most toxic chemicals known to man."

Abinash Agrawal, professor of earth and environmental sciences, Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

As of August 2023, the U.S. Geological Survey found that at least 45% of the nation's tap water is estimated to contain one or more types of PFAS. Agrawal believes this number will only go up.

"The more we look, the more we find," he said.

Discovery of PFAS in Batlesville's water supply

The Bartlesville Water Utilities Department, led by Director Terry Lauritsen, confirmed that Bartlesville tests for 29 PFAS variants as part of the Environmental Protection Agency's unregulated contaminant monitoring process.

Terry Lauritsen, water utilities director, walks along Hulah Dam, pointing out the pumping station that supplies water to the city of Bartlesville

One variant — Perfluorobutanoic acid or PFBA — was detected at a concentration of 5.6 parts per trillion, slightly above the detection threshold of 4.0 parts per trillion.

Agrawal explained that PFBA is a breakdown product of other PFAS used in stain-resistant fabrics, paper food packaging and carpets. How PFBA got into Bartlesville's drinking water is still unknown.

Lauritsen highlighted the complexities of testing for PFAS, noting the scarcity of laboratories equipped to handle such sensitive assessments.

"It's very sensitive equipment needed just to run that test," Lauritsen said. "There are not many labs that even have that capability."

The challenge is likened to detecting a single drop of water in 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools. According to Agrawal, the EPA has progressively lowered the threshold for PFAS over the years, reflecting the growing awareness of their potential harm.

Neighboring cities like Dewey and Nowata have also reported PFAS levels above EPA thresholds, indicating a broader regional issue.

Recapturing wastewater could intensify PFAS

Agrawal expressed concern about the potential amplification of PFAS in wastewater recycling efforts. According to him, the inherent persistence of PFAS allows these chemicals to endure through conventional water treatment processes.

As a result, in cities where wastewater is recaptured and reintroduced into the water supply, there is a risk of accumulating PFAS levels with each cycle of reuse. This accumulation could lead to increasingly higher concentrations of PFAS in the water system over time.

Terry Lauritsen, water utilities director, stands on rocks exposed by the dropping water level at Hulah Lake in April 2023.

Lauritsen is aware of this complication with implementing Bartlesville's new recapture system but is taking active steps to mitigate the potential problem.

"With our reuse system, we are starting a pilot test on February 1st," Lauritsen said. "We have positioned the wastewater plant improvements to include filtration with granulated activated carbon (GAC)."

Lauritsen explained GAC has shown to be able to filter out PFAS, and they will be testing several variations and methods of filtration over the next few months.

"We're looking at just to see how each one performs as more of a demonstration on not only how it performs from a traditional wastewater perspective, but also including some of these contaminants of emerging concern, of which PFAS is included," Lauritsen said.

He also believes that since Bartlesville uses a river as its source for recapture, PFAS accumulation would be less of an issue.

"Our system is a little bit different than a lake-type of discharge, where a lake has what I would call the bowl effect; it has nowhere to go except in that lake," Lauritsen said. "We don't get kind of that recycling potential build up because our reuse system is in a river — whatever we don't pick up goes right by us."

Even if cities successfully filter PFAS from drinking water, it's still an issue. Agrawal explains that PFAS, particularly PFBA, is extremely water soluble and can evaporate into the air.

Lauritsen has pointed out a lack of clarity on the appropriate disposal methods for PFAS contaminants if Bartlesville opts to use granular activated carbon filtration. This uncertainty arises from the absence of established regulations or specific guidelines governing the disposal of such contaminants.

Agrawal noted that PFAS could be incinerated after filtering but at a high cost. He also explained scientists are working on alternate methods of disposal, but most are still a few years off.

"Very few options to dispose of this stuff," Agrawal said. "All depends on how much money they have."

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen holds up a glass jar filled with water from the sewer treatment plant and compared it to a glass of water straight from the Caney River during a public forum on Bartlesville water in December 2023.

Opting out of the lawsuit

In December, the Bartlesville City Council decided to opt out of class action lawsuits against chemical giants 3M and DuPont over the use of "forever chemicals." Mayor Dale Copeland underscored the decision, stating it was "appropriate" given the "many unknown variables."

The council instead opted to retain the services of McAfee and Taft, an Oklahoma City legal firm, to explore potential independent legal avenues.

Lauritsen says they are working with McAfee and Taft to determine their options and what additional testing is needed.

"We're still working with them on what we need to test," Lauritsen said. "Whether it be source water, wastewater or the sludge that we're generating — there are just a lot of unknowns."

With the myriad of unknowns, Lauritsen's number one goal is safety for the citizens of Bartlesville. As he pointed out, "I drink this water too."

As regulations and recommendations from the EPA and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality evolve, Lauritsen says Bartlesville remains committed to adapting to and meeting these new standards.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville Water Department takes steps against PFAS contamination