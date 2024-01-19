Bartlesville's HTeaO iced tea shop will soon serve coffee too

HTeaO, America's largest iced tea franchise, is now for coffee lovers too.

In partnership with Free Rein Coffee Company, more than 100 HTeaO locations, including one in Bartlesville, will soon offer a best-in-class coffee bar featuring hand-crafted coffee and espresso-based drinks featuring Free Rein Coffee’s signature blends.

HTeaO, known for its "ultra-premium" teas and espressos, is set to open soon at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Price Road.

The partnership was announced Jan. 16 and will roll out to HTeaO franchisees this winter.

HTeaO opened at 2448 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville outside Washington Park Mall last May.

As reported by the EE previously, HTeaO first purifies its water with a reverse osmosis system and then polishes the water with minerals to make its tea stand out even more.

"We have people who come to buy our water for health reasons or because of the quality," Store Manager Matt Clark said at the time. "We also make our ice with the same water. We sell it cubed, or we can crush to order."

After they purify the water, the brewmaster keeps the fresh tea flowing. HTeaO uses infused tea leaves to get 26 different flavors.

"All the flavor comes from the tea," Clark said. "We don't add any syrups, just sugar if it's sweet."

HteaO has 26 different flavors of fresh tea that are brewed daily.

HTeaO selected Free Rein Coffee company, which launched online in October 2023 but has a 20-year legacy of roasting and serving coffee in West Texas, for its unique roasts with a cult following.

“I’m excited to be adding 100+ physical locations where coffee lovers can try Free Rein…in particular, my favorite of our blends: American Dirt,” said Cole Hauser, founder of Free Rein Coffee Company.

In addition to Free Rein’s American Dirt dark roast coffee, HTeaO locations will also serve and Homestead medium roast in a variety of drip, latte and espresso beverages.

An HTeaO employee tops off one of the beverage bubblers at Bartlesville's new iced tea store.

“With the help of Cole Hauser and the rest of the Free Rein team, we’re excited to bring this great coffee to all of our HTeaO Locations,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “We chose to partner with Free Rein after we fell in love with their bold yet smooth blends and we know our guests will enjoy them too.”

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Coffee is coming soon to Bartlesville's HTeaO iced tea shop