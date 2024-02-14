Bartlesville's newest lunchtime buzz: Chef Nook's Coffee Exchange moves to Crossing 2nd

If you’re ready for a little “Treat yo' self” day in your New Year’s diet, then you owe it to yourself to go try the new Crossing 2nd and The Exchange mashup lunch menu.

The brainchild of celebrated local chef, Chef Nook — also known as Albert 'Nook' Ducre — the menu was born in the former Exchange location in the lobby of the Johnstone Apartments.

The Exchange, formerly located in the Phillips Hotel, formed a partnership with Crossing 2nd at the beginning of 2024.

“The opportunity just seemed right to move over to Crossing 2nd,” Nook said. “They came to us with a proposal and we were planning to go to them already, so it just worked out.”

The partnership began at the start of the year with its official first day on January 8th. And oh, what a partnership it is.

Nook’s menu brings his native New Orleans influences to the forefront with Creole, Cajun, French, Haitian and even German flavor profiles. These influences elevate the sandwich to new levels of flavor, offering that extra little bit of pizzazz that gives lunch’s most staple food that “wow” factor.

My husband and I recently ventured over to Crossing 2nd with a friend to see what the fuss is all about.

“It all started when we made a ham and we were like, ‘What do we do with this ham?’" Nook said."then we came up with three sandwiches: the Jambon-Beurre, the Pork Bahn Mi, and the Damn That’s Good."

As luck would have it, those were the very three sandwiches we ordered that day. For me, the standout was the Bahn Mi sandwich, although all three sandwiches were an exciting adventure for our tastebuds featuring fresh ingredients and complex flavors.

And the ham in each was on point.

The most ham-forward of the three, the Jambon-Beurre features ham set among zingy Swiss cheese and peppery arugula, pulled together with Dijonnaise and a citrus vinaigrette on a toasted baguette. Nook’s French influence is front-and-center with this sandwich, which feels like a walk down a Parisian Rue in the springtime.

Naming a sandwich Damn That’s Good could be a misstep if that sandwich didn’t live up to its name, which this one does by a landslide.

The Damn That’s Good sandwich features ham, chicken, and bacon accompanied by Nook’s pimiento cheese spread, garlic aioli, greens and a tomato on crisped Texas toast.

Featuring not one but three meats, the Damn That’s Good is a giant sandwich stuffed with the signature ham, chicken, and bacon accompanied by Nook’s heavenly pimiento cheese spread, garlic aioli, greens and a big, ripe tomato on beautifully crisped Texas toast.

To be honest, I was really hoping my husband wouldn’t finish it so I could mop up his last few morsels, but alas, he ate the whole thing (minus my two trial bites).

The Pork Bahn-Mi sandwich was, for me, the piece de resistance of our tour de Coffee Exchange. A Vietnamese street food, Nook’s Bahn-Mi features ham, roasted pork, pate, spicy aioli and a lovely slaw of herby pickled carrots with cucumber and jalapeno, served on a Cajun-style roll called a pistolette.

The Pork Bahn-Mi sandwich features ham, roasted pork, pate, spicy aioli and slaw of herby pickled carrots with cucumber and jalapeno, served on a Cajun style roll called a pistolette.

Packed with bright, fresh flavor, the Pork Bahn-Mi sandwich immediately made my short list of all-time favorite Bartlesville eats. If you read my 2023 best bites listicle, then you know that’s a sacred list.

Just for fun, we ordered a small side of the pimiento cheese dip with Zapp’s potato chips, which come in all kinds of fun, Cajun-inspired flavors. We tried the Voodoo flavor, the zesty spiciness of which went nicely with the cool creaminess of Coffee Exchange’s house-made pimiento cheese.

Nook’s long-term plans at Crossing 2nd include expanding its partnership with potential future restaurant ventures as well as more immediate plans to update Crossing 2nd’s existing dinner menu. Nook plans to launch new dishes at upcoming Crossing 2nd events planned for this spring.

“Events are the best way to introduce new menu items because you get immediate feedback and you can roll that item right into your menu,” he said.

Chef Nook explains the background for his Creole, Cajun, French, Haitian and German inspired dishes.

As the EE’s resident foodie, I am very interested in attending some of these events to experience Nook’s food genius at its inception.

Keep a weather eye on Crossing 2nd’s social media for specials and events so you, too, can be in the know about this fruitful restaurant crossover.

Nook’s partner, Rilea Bolton, told us, “We just want to do some cool food to intrigue people and come up with some cocktails to go with it.”

Sounds good to me.

Crossing 2nd is located at 215 E 2nd Street by Cooper Mill Brewery in downtown Bartlesville. Crossing 2nd’s menu is offered Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Exchange partnered with Crossing 2nd locating in downtown Bartlesville at 215 E 2nd Street.

