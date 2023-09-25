Bartlett High student brought pellet gun to school, police say

Sep. 25—A student found with a pellet gun and a knife Monday morning at Bartlett High School faces possible charges, authorities say.

Other students reported to school security that they "believed they saw a student with a handgun on campus" just before 9 a.m., according to a message sent to families by Bartlett administrators. The school notified the Anchorage Police Department and a school resource officer responded, the message said.

The resource officer "took the student into custody and recovered an airsoft gun and a knife," school administrators said. An airsoft gun is a replica toy gun that's made to look real and shoots pellets.

Police said no real guns were found and it appears the student was showing the weapon to other students in a classroom. The student's parents were notified, and charges were forwarded to the state Division of Juvenile Justice for consideration, they said.

Separately on Monday morning, staff and students at Chugiak High School went into a brief "stay put" in their classrooms after reports of a student with a weapon in the campus parking lot, but that status was lifted when officers determined there was no firearm, police said.