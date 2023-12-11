Bartley Temple UMC in NE G'ville honored one of its longest serving pastors on Sunday

One of the longest serving pastors of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church was honored for his service to the church, his family and the community.

Retired pastor thanks God for his grace

“I thank God I’m still here,” said the retired Earsel Lewis, 93. “It was by the grace of God who got me here and it was by Him only.”

Lewis, who served as pastor of the church at 1936 NE Eighth Ave. from 1985-94, was honored on Sunday. A native of Mississippi, Lewis served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, is a Korean War veteran and father of two. He has been married to Lillie Pearl Lewis since 1992.

“I was called into this ministry by the Lord,” Lewis said. “He allowed me to help a lot of people.”

Bartley Temple UMC honors legacy of the retired Rev. Earsel Lewis

The church honored his legacy by naming its fellowship hall the “Rev. Earsel Lewis Fellowship Hall,” and by declaring Dec. 10, 2023, “Rev. Earsel Lewis Day.”

Lewis played a major role in connecting the fellowship hall to the sanctuary of the church by way of the walkway in the middle of the two buildings, said his wife.

“The service was good,” Lillie Pearl Lewis said. “Nobody ever recognized him like this.”

"Serving with a Labor of Love"

Christopher Worlds, the church’s associate pastor, preached on the subject of “Serving with a Labor of Love.”

The true nature of serving is choosing to do something for someone without expecting anything in return, Worlds said.

“For those who love the Lord, we serve with our hearts,” Worlds said. “Labor means to move with great effort. When opportunity presents itself, I’m the first to raise my hand.”

Serving others transforms lives

Serving in love transforms people’s lives and your life as well, Worlds said.

“Earsel Lewis made a choice to love and serve his country, family, community and BTUMC,” Worlds said. “We must give our all and our best and give in the spirit of excellence.”

A true servant of God serves with humility, joy and grace, Worlds said.

“Those who serve with humility don’t let the title get in the way,” Worlds said. “They don’t mind giving — the joy of the Lord is their strength.”

Honoree thanked for service to the community

Worlds thanked Lewis for his service to the community.

“For the work they put in the church, the seed they put in the people’s lives — that’s why we honor them,” Worlds said. “You must give people their roses while they’re alive. Continue to serve your fellow man with the labor of love.”

Lewis has been a mentor to current pastor

The Rev. Mary Mitchell, the church’s pastor since 2011, said Lewis’ mentorship continues to help her as a pastor.

“He told me that this journey won’t always be easy but if I keep my hand on the Lord, I will be alright,” Mitchell said. “Almost 13 years later, those words stand true. Out of all the men that came through the door, he put his hands on the plow.”

Earsel Lewis: Keeping it real at E&L

Congregation unanimously agreed to name fellowship hall in honor of Lewis

Members of the church unanimously agreed to name the fellowship hall after Lewis and to declare Dec. 10 his day, Mitchell said.

“It makes no sense to say nice words when they can no longer hear them,” Mitchell said. “We don’t want people to forget the service he brought to the church, the community and his family.”

"Big Shoes To Fill"

Mitchell recited a poem she wrote about Lewis titled “Big Shoes To Fill.”

She ended her remarks with a phrase Lewis shares with parishioners most of the time after services or conversations.

“Wherever you go, take the Lord with you,” Mitchell said.

Those same words were memorialized on a plaque in his honor on a wall beneath the sign of the fellowship hall.

Unveiling of sign

The Rev. Earsel Lewis, 93, right, smiles after the fellowship hall at Bartley Temple United Methodist Church was named in his honor. To his left is his wife, Lillie Pearl Lewis. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

After the service, members of the congregation gathered in front of the fellowship hall for the unveiling of its new sign.

Lewis was surrounded by family members and parishioners as he looked up awaiting Mitchell to remove the white cloth from the sign.

The Rev. Mary Mitchell, pastor of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church since 2011, speaks during the Sunday morning worship service at the church. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

Elijah Strong, a church trustee, prayed before the sign was unveiled.

“We are filled with the love that he gave us that you gave him,” Strong said. “Let us continue to share that love with one another as we move forward from this place. Thank you Rev. Lewis for letting God be your guide.”

The wooden sign above the glass doors says "Rev. Earsel Lewis Fellowship Hall" to honor one of the church's longest serving pastors (1985-1984) who is still a member of the church at age 93. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

As the cloth was removed from the sign that bears his name, Lewis looked up with pride and a smile on his face.

