Bartmann Group of restaurants to pay employees overdue wages and OT pay after Minnesota AG investigation

Maya Miller, Star Tribune
·2 min read

Employees of a Minneapolis-based restaurant group will receive the wages and overtime pay that they were denied as a result of a recent settlement with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday in a news release.

The Bartmann Group, which owns restaurants that include Barbette in Uptown and the Tiny Diner in the Powderhorn neighborhood, has paid and will pay its employees more than $230,000 to compensate for its failure to pay wages on time, the release said.

The settlement concludes an investigation Ellison's office launched in March 2020 after it learned that Bartmann had laid off workers during the COVID-19 shutdowns without giving them their final paychecks.

Based on interviews with employees, investigators discovered that Bartmann had also failed to compensate workers for overtime hours worked, in addition to the missed payroll.

Some employees worked more than 40 hours per week among multiple Bartmann-owned restaurants, but weren't paid the time-and-a-half wages they were owed under the law.

Bartmann has already paid employees nearly $99,000 in back wages and more than $66,000 in overtime wages that they were owed. As part of a settlement with Ellison's office, the group will pay a little more than $66,000 in additional damages.

The restaurant group also agreed that the state of Minnesota can seek a civil penalty of $100,000 if the group violates wage laws again in the next eight years.

The settlement also requires the Bartmann Group to establish a written overtime policy that specifically addresses employees who work at multiple restaurants owned by the group.

The settlement in no way waives any employee's right to seek anything that they believe they are owed that they were not paid under the settlement.

Maya Miller • 612-673-7086

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict

    Apple Inc persuaded a federal judge to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict it lost to a privately-held licensing firm for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) intentionally delayed filing its application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, hoping to obtain a larger payout. "This court takes very seriously the prospect of disturbing the unanimous verdict of a duly empaneled jury," but PMC's "deliberate strategy of delay" was a "conscious and egregious misuse of the statutory patent system," Gilstrap wrote.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Small businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs

    Data: NFIB; Chart: Axios VisualsSmall businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs.Driving the news: According to the NFIB’s July Small Business Jobs Report, "labor quality" is the top overall biggest concern, with 26% of survey respondents identifying it as their "single most important problem."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Companies everywhere are struggling to find workers to fill open positions. And despite many

  • Pilots to United Airlines: Not So Fast on Vaccine Mandate

    The Air Line Pilots Association said the airline should have negotiated any new policy. Move comes as Frontier Airlines follows United's footsteps.

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • Blizzard Turned Game Developers Into Rock Stars. Misbehavior Followed

    (Bloomberg) -- One summer day in 2018, employees of the video game maker Blizzard Entertainment opened their email to find a brusque message from the chief executive officer, Mike Morhaime. It said the company parted ways with Ben Kilgore, the chief technology officer and Morhaime’s heir apparent. The email didn’t give a reason, but employees immediately began to gossip. Kilgore presided over the most notorious group of sexist drinkers at the Irvine, California, headquarters, where sexism and dr

  • Qatar Airways says regulator grounds 13 of its Airbus A350s over surface issue

    Qatar Airways has been instructed by its regulator to ground 13 Airbus A350 planes due a faster than expected deterioration of the fuselage surface below the paint on the jets. Qatar Airways has been locked in a months-long public dispute with Airbus, insisting it would not take any deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved. "With this latest development, we sincerely expect that Airbus treats this matter with the proper attention that it requires," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement announcing the regulator's grounding of the jets.

  • Nurse brutally beaten by patient at Elgin Mental Health Center

    Days before a horrifying attack on a nurse, a complaint was filed alleging unsafe work conditions at a state-run psychiatric facility.

  • Billionaires like Warren Buffett are exploiting this retirement account — you can, too

    Steal this strategy back from the 1% to make your money grow tax free.

  • Big Tech is suffering from a ‘Great Resignation’ of workers, who say ‘It’s a good time to leave’

    A confluence of factors have led the rank and file at Big Tech companies to leave what were coveted jobs a decade ago for the potential riches of startups and young public companies, with some participants calling it the “Great Resignation.” In much the same way that Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Facebook Inc. (FB) and others lured workers from mature and seemingly staid tech giants like International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) a decade ago, a new generation of upstarts flush with cash from venture capitalists and Wall Street is aiming for their employees. More than a dozen Big Tech defectors recently contacted by MarketWatch said they were wooed by a potential for an initial public offering, the chance to make a splash at a smaller company, and the opportunity to escape the stigma of working at some of tech’s biggest names.

  • Florida sues owner of Piney Point over massive wastewater leak

    The state says that if the company continues to operate the former phosphate mining facility, "irreparable harm is likely to occur."

  • Disney Lawyer Daniel Petrocelli Calls ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit an ‘Orchestrated PR Campaign’

    The temperature in the legal battle between Disney and Scarlett Johansson over her compensation for “Black Widow” has not cooled in the week since Johansson’s lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Longtime Disney attorney Daniel Petrocelli told Variety that the demands in Johansson’s litigation are far out of the bounds of the actor’s […]

  • Teachers union files suit against mother who repeatedly requested information about curriculum

    A teachers union filed suit against a Rhode Island mother in an effort to block compliance with her repeated public information requests about whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism.

  • Beware 'Nasty Side Effects' If Government Targets Ocean Carriers

    As skyrocketing rates squeeze importers and exporters scramble for containers, the push for government intervention is accelerating. What if the U.S. government does move to rein in foreign carriers? What if carrier alliances are broken up, detention and demurrage charges are curtailed, export service is mandatory and — most hypothetically — spot rates are capped? To answer these questions, American Shipper spoke with Lars Jensen of Denmark-based Vespucci Maritime. The consultant and former Maer

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • First look: The Standard is coming to Singapore in 2023

    The hotel in Singapore will house 143 rooms, along with an infinity pool and a pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.