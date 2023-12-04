Barton Fannin not only one who makes racist comments about Juneteenth. He just got caught.

Scioto Township Trustee Ralph Wolfe wipes tears away during a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in which about 50 residents called on fellow trustee Barton Fannin (far right) to resign. In a previous meeting, Fannin used a racial slur to describe the Juneteenth holiday.

Many people are up in arms because Scioto Township trustee Barton Fannin used the N-word to describe the federal holiday Juneteenth.

As Dispatch report puts it, he "squirmed in his seat and held his hand over his mouth" for two hours Thursday as residents gave "tearful, angry and threatening testimony" against his behavior.

He refused to resign despite calls for him to do so.

This is all interesting.

Fannin represents a community that’s 94% white, so logic dictates that — despite the clear passion expressed from those who want him gone — at least some of his constituents feel the same way he does.

About 50 people filled the Scioto Township Trustee meeting in northern Pickaway County on Thursday, Nov. 30, with many people calling on Trustee Barton Fannin to resign after using a racial slur to describe Juneteenth at a previous meeting.

Scioto County trustee Barton Fannin is not along in his views

That problem’s obvious. Fannin broke decorum, threw politeness to the wind, and, as distasteful as it is, said what he believes.

He simply made the mistake of saying aloud what many people think.

Fannin, at the Nov. 17 meeting caught on tape, said he had no “frickin’“ idea of Juneteenth’s holiday status. He’s not alone. Most Americans know nothing about Juneteenth.

Just three out of 10 white people have any clue about what Juneteenth is, its historical significance, and why it’s important to Black people.

Just 13% of Republicans believe Juneteenth should be a federal holiday, so it’s likely at least some of the country’s residents feel the same thing. In the 2020 presidential election, the county went 70% for Trump.

Barton Fannin said what others think

But even if people feel like Fannin, chances are they won’t say so, at least not so people can hear them.

Ohioans follow the rules of the “false niceties of the Midwest.”

They’ll smile and make chit chat, and then go home and pray that some Black guy doesn’t show up at the house to date their daughter.

Fannin set a flame to those niceties and blew them up.

Now, he really didn’t mean to. He wanted his slur erased from the official recording of the meeting when he said, “You might want to rewind the tape a bit.”

He started making excuses, like he thought the language was normal because he grew up around it.

Using a biased environment as justification for racist proclivities today isn’t novel, but it sure is dumb. That’s like saying, I let a Sieg Heil salute fly because my buddies loved Nazis, so I figured, must be OK.

His colleagues on the commission did the right thing by criticizing his remarks.

Fannin is under some pressure to resign but says he won’t. Continuing his trend of “foot in mouth” comments, he said his words weren’t directed at anyone, and he would apologize to anyone who needed one.

Really?

So if you get caught on tape approving of domestic violence, that’s OK because it’s not directed at anyone? That logic is so twisted it might as well be a pretzel. And spare me the non-apology apology, the old “I’m sorry if I offended anyone” line. How generous (he says sarcastically).

Ray Marcano, a longtime journalist, is the former national president of the Society of Professional Journalists, a two-time Pulitzer juror, and a Fulbright fellow.

It would be far more refreshing if Fannin and people like him would simply say, yup, I said it, and I mean it. These verbal gymnastics and flimsy excuses are far more insulting because he thinks people are dumb enough to buy them.

I am not buying what you’re selling. No one else should either.

Fannin’s already shown his true color. It’s the one he doesn’t embrace. Now, everyone knows it.

Time will tell if that matters.

Ray Marcano is a long-time journalist with writing and editing experience at some of the country’s largest media brands. He is a regular Dispatch contributor.

