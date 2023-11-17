Barton House: residents protest council actions

Protesters called out the city's mayor, Marvin Rees, who is at a conference in Rwanda, for not being there to support them.

Around 80 tower block residents who were evacuated from their homes have staged a protest at City Hall in Bristol.

They said Bristol City Council has not offered enough support since structural failings were found at Barton House earlier this week.

More than 400 people are living with friends or in hotels until a decision on the building's future is made.

Bristol City Council said residents would get an update on Monday.

Protesters called on local politicians to offer more support and information

One of the protesters, Ann Fisher, has been sleeping at friend's house for the last three nights.

She told BBC West: "I've lived 30 years in that flat, and all my belongings, all my memories, everything my (late) husband brought me is in that flat.

"What am I supposed to do? Let it go? I'm not going to let it go.

"All I've got of my husband at the moment is his wedding ring, and I'm not prepared to let his stuff go."

"It'll be two years in December since he died and I had to fight to get myself back to where I am, and now this and I have to fight again."

She added: "If (the council) thinks we're just going to just roll over and say 'Ok, we'll do this, that and the other' without an explanation, they've got another thing coming."

Ann Fisher (left) has lived at Barton House since 1994, and says the council should be acting more quickly

Supported by the renters' union ACORN, protesters held placards, and called on individual council members to act.

Several carried placards asking why the Mayor of Bristol, who is at a conference in Rwanda, had not returned home to offer his support on the ground.

Marvin Rees apologised for being absent on his website earlier this week, reassuring residents: "I will be back in Bristol as soon as I can, but in the meantime I know housing officers, cabinet members, my office, senior council staff have all been on hand."

It is not known how long residents will have to remain in temporary accommodation, but people staying in hotels have been told that the council was ensuring rooms would be available until at least Monday 20 November.

Bristol City Council has also said it was trying to arrange more suitable accommodation where people could cook their own food.

It added that urgent surveys are taking place at the moment to determine if Barton House would need to be condemned.

