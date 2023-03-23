Barton man nabbed in ATV hit, run incident

Mar. 23—BARTON — A man was arrested late Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to hit a motorist with his ATV, then struck multiple parked vehicles as he fled from Lonaconing to Barton, where he crashed and was eventually taken into custody, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Garrett Patrick Michaels, 22, of Barton, was charged with driving under the influence, assault and multiple traffic charges following the 10 p.m. incident.

Authorities said Michaels wrecked the four-wheeler near the Barton American Legion, then briefly hid before fleeing to his residence. Witnesses to the incident directed deputies to his location and he was taken into custody.

Police urge anyone discovering new damage to their parked vehicle in the complaint areas to contact the sheriff's office at 301-777-1585.