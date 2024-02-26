Barton Springs Bathhouse restoration hopes to upgrade historic building

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin hopes to make a splash with a new project to restore the iconic Barton Springs Bathhouse.

"It's been a very long time coming, and we are so excited to be at this point." said Ellen Colfax, the project manager with architectural development at Austin Parks and Recreation.

The city celebrated the groundbreaking on Thursday.

"This rehabilitation will serve the visitors and the people of Austin for the next 75 years, we hope," said Colfax.

With more than seven decades of visitors, the bathhouse has its fair share of dings and bumps.

"It has been in need for some major, major rehabilitation for years," said Colfax. "It's a very well loved site."

The Austin City Council first discussed the rehabilitation in a 2009 vision plan.

Council approved the bond to fund the project in 2012.

The bathhouse will see a new electrical, mechanical and plumbing system, among other upgrades.

"We are building a new firelane for safety, and we're making accessibility improvements for the project," said Colfax.

The splash exhibit is up for redesign too.

"To help people learn about the endangered salamanders that live here in these springs and to learn about Barton Springs and the special unique qualities that this area has," said Colfax.

But some people aren't sold on the new designs.

"Didn't really incorporate any of the pushback that they got from people who use these facilities day in and day out," said Teri Adams, who was at the groundbreaking to protest the rehabilitation project. "We like this charm of the 1946 design, and we're very sad that it's going to be ripped out and changed and made less friendly."

The city said it's following rigorous protocol to preserve the building.

Construction won't close the waters this summer, but it will close the bathhouse parking lot.

"They may need to carpool to come to the springs, but the pool will follow the regular scheduled hours and remain open to swimmers," said Colfax.

The city expects restoration to be done in 2025.