Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines.

Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville.

Two men and one woman sat at the ding-ding gambling machines and after all three individuals were done playing, the cashier provided them with store credit upon them bringing the credit voucher to redeem.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say store camera footage showed two of the suspects inserting money into the machine and hitting the collect button to get a voucher for a store credit. They then opened the machine with a duplicate key, retracted the cash box, and took all the money.

An employee checked the machines the next day and discovered approximately $2664.00 dollars missing between three of the machines.

The suspects then redeemed their store credits. The subjects were given lottery tickets for store credit, not thinking anything of it at the time.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6025.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: