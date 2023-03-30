Baseball is back ⚾

All Major League Baseball teams are playing on Opening Day. Nine soldiers died after two U.S. Army helicopters crashed in Kentucky. And Russia has detained an American journalist on espionage charges.

🎢 But first: What's it like to go on every Disney ride? An Atlanta engineer rode all 216 rides at the 12 Disney parks across four countries and three continents. Here's how he did it.

Batter up: MLB is back in action

The long winter wait is over: MLB Opening Day has arrived. All 30 major league teams (including my beloved Dodgers) are scheduled to be in action today, meaning fans won't have to wait to see the return of familiar superstars and the debut of retooled teams. In addition to new faces in new places, we'll also see much-talked-about rule changes play out in regular-season games for the first time. Outside of the impact of the new rules, I'm really excited to see how Shohei Ohtani follows up on two historic seasons and a World Baseball Classic title. Follow updates on all of today's games.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits a home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Nine soldiers dead after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

Nine soldiers were killed after two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky, to the west of Army base Fort Campbell, authorities said. The crash occurred during a "multi-ship" exercise using night vision goggles, Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne deputy commander, said Thursday. Five people were in one helicopter while four were in the other, he said. Authorities declined to identify the soldiers who were killed until next-of-kin notifications are made.

What we know about the type of helicopters, area involved in crash.

Russia detains WSJ journalist on espionage charges

The Biden Administration strongly condemned Russia's detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges Thursday and said it was working to provide American Evan Gershkovich with consular access. Russian state media said a Moscow court ordered the Gershkovich, 31, who faces up to 20 years in prison on espionage charges, held until May 29 pending investigation. Gershkovich is accredited to work as a journalist in Russia by the country’s foreign ministry, the Federal Security Service said. He is the first reporter for an American news outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia in decades. Read the latest updates on Russia and Ukraine.

Who is Evan Gershkovich? What we know about WSJ reporter arrested by Russia.

FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was upset at casinos

Documents released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation show that the shooter who killed nearly 60 people at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 was "very upset" about how casinos were treating him, the strongest indication yet of a motive for the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. A fellow gambler told the FBI that the shooter "was very upset at the way casinos were treating him and other high rollers," and that he believed the Mandalay Bay hotel "was not treating Paddock well because a player of his status should have been in a higher floor in a penthouse suite."

'Rogue' gun dealers revealed: What to know as ATF names gun shops that flout federal laws.

