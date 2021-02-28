Baseball Is Back! What Playing in Empty Stadiums Will Cost MLB

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Major League Baseball teams played their 60 games in empty stadiums, with only cardboard cutouts in the stands.

With COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out, the chances are improving for allowing fans back inside MLB stadiums. However, to mix sports metaphors, full grandstands are no slam dunk.

The public health situation in the United States is changing by the day, and although more people are receiving the vaccine every day, questions remain: How quickly will the entire population be inoculated? What effects will coronavirus variants have? Can a person who has received the vaccine still spread the virus to others?

Major League Baseball wants to have fans back in the stands safely, of course. But the league will defer to state and local authorities on guidelines for how many spectators allowed.

With all those uncertainties, the financial hit to the league remains massive. Without fewer fans at the games, the sport of baseball just isn’t going to be the revenue driver it normally is. In fact, teams still stand to lose millions of dollars in lost ticket sales, concessions and merchandise. After all, the profit margin on $8 beers and $5 hot dogs is, well, extreme.

Go Banking Rates took a look at the worst-case scenario, calculating how much each team would lose if no fans are allowed for a full season.

Hopefully these numbers won’t become a reality, but here’s a closer look at which teams stand to lose the most.

Last updated: Feb. 24, 2021

Marlins Park baseball park
Marlins Park baseball park

30. Miami Marlins

  • Average attendance: 10,016

  • Average ticket price: $24.65

  • Revenue per home game: $2,740,740.74

  • Gate receipts per home game: $246,913.58

  • Yearly gate receipts: $20,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,493,827.16

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $202,000,000

Annual revenue: $222,000,000

RingCentral Coliseum baseball park
RingCentral Coliseum baseball park

29. Oakland A's

  • Average attendance: 20,521

  • Average ticket price: $24.65

  • Revenue per home game: $2,777,777.78

  • Gate receipts per home game: $469,135.80

  • Yearly gate receipts: $38,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,308,641.98

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $187,000,000

Annual revenue: $225,000,000

Kauffman Stadium baseball park
Kauffman Stadium baseball park

28. Kansas City Royals

  • Average attendance: 18,267

  • Average ticket price: $33.12

  • Revenue per home game: $3,098.765.43

  • Gate receipts per home game: $604,938.27

  • Yearly gate receipts: $49,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,493,827.16

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $202,000,000

Annual revenue: $251,000,000

Oriole Park at Camden Yards baseball park
Oriole Park at Camden Yards baseball park

27. Baltimore Orioles

  • Average attendance: 16,146

  • Average ticket price: $26.76

  • Revenue per home game: $3,160,493.83

  • Gate receipts per home game: $432,098.77

  • Yearly gate receipts: $35,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,728,395.06

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $221,000,000

Annual revenue: $256,000,000

Tropicana Field baseball park
Tropicana Field baseball park

26. Tampa Bay Rays

  • Average attendance: 14,552

  • Average ticket price: $26.30

  • Revenue per home game: $3,259,259.26

  • Gate receipts per home game: $382,716.05

  • Yearly gate receipts: $31,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,876,543.21

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $233,000,000

Annual revenue: $264,000,000

Rogers Centre baseball park
Rogers Centre baseball park

25. Toronto Blue Jays

  • Average attendance: 21,607

  • Average ticket price: $28.57

  • Revenue per home game: $3,271,604.94

  • Gate receipts per home game: $617,283.95

  • Yearly gate receipts: $50,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,654,320.99

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $215,000,000

Annual revenue: $265,000,000

PNC Park baseball park
PNC Park baseball park

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Average attendance: 18,413

  • Average ticket price: $29.50

  • Revenue per home game: $3,370,370.37

  • Gate receipts per home game: $543,209.88

  • Yearly gate receipts: $44,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,827,160.49

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $229,000,000

Annual revenue: $273,000,000

Comerica Park baseball park
Comerica Park baseball park

23. Detroit Tigers

  • Average attendance: 18,536

  • Average ticket price: $30.64

  • Revenue per home game: $3,407,407.41

  • Gate receipts per home game: $567,901.23

  • Yearly gate receipts: $46,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,839,506.17

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $230,000,000

Annual revenue: $276,000,000

Great American Ball Park baseball park
Great American Ball Park baseball park

22. Cincinnati Reds

  • Average attendance: 22,329

  • Average ticket price: $24.88

  • Revenue per home game: $3,407,407.41

  • Gate receipts per home game: $555,555.56

  • Yearly gate receipts: $45,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,851,851.85

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $231,000,000

Annual revenue: $276,000,000

Chase Field baseball park
Chase Field baseball park

21. Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Average attendance: 26,364

  • Average ticket price: $25.29

  • Revenue per home game: $3,432,098.77

  • Gate receipts per home game: $666,666.67

  • Yearly gate receipts: $54,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,7,65,432.10

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $224,000,000

Annual revenue: $278,000,000

Guaranteed Rate Field baseball park
Guaranteed Rate Field baseball park

20. Chicago White Sox

  • Average attendance: 20,622

  • Average ticket price: $27.54

  • Revenue per home game: $3,518,518.52

  • Gate receipts per home game: $567,901.23

  • Yearly gate receipts: $46,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,950,617.28

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $239,000,000

Annual revenue: $285,000,000

Progressive Field baseball park
Progressive Field baseball park

19. Cleveland Indians

  • Average attendance: 21,465

  • Average ticket price: $37.96

  • Revenue per home game: $3,580,246.91

  • Gate receipts per home game: $814,814,81

  • Yearly gate receipts: $66,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,765,432.10

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $224,000,000

Annual revenue: $290,000,000

Miller Park baseball park
Miller Park baseball park

18. Milwaukee Brewers

  • Average attendance: 36,091

  • Average ticket price: $27.71

  • Revenue per home game: $3,641,975.31

  • Gate receipts per home game: $1,000,000

  • Yearly gate receipts: $81,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,641,975.31

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $214,000,000

Annual revenue: $295,000,000

Target Field baseball park
Target Field baseball park

17. Minnesota Twins

  • Average attendance: 28,323

  • Average ticket price: $34.44

  • Revenue per home game: $3,666,666,67

  • Gate receipts per home game: $975,308.64

  • Yearly gate receipts: $79,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,691,975.31

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $218,000,000

Annual revenue: $297,000,000

Petco Park baseball park
Petco Park baseball park

16. San Diego Padres

  • Average attendance: 29,585

  • Average ticket price: $26.29

  • Revenue per home game: $3,691,358.02

  • Gate receipts per home game: $777,777.78

  • Yearly gate receipts: $63,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,913,580.25

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $236,000,000

Annual revenue: $299,000,000

Coors Field baseball park
Coors Field baseball park

15. Colorado Rockies

  • Average attendance: 36,954

  • Average ticket price: $26.73

  • Revenue per home game: $3,765,432.10

  • Gate receipts per home game: $987,654.32

  • Yearly gate receipts: $80,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,777,777.78

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $225,000,000

Annual revenue: $305,000,000

T-Mobile Park baseball park
T-Mobile Park baseball park

14. Seattle Mariners

  • Average attendance: 22,120

  • Average ticket price: $32.37

  • Revenue per home game: $3,888,888.89

  • Gate receipts per home game: $716,049.38

  • Yearly gate receipts: $58,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,172,839.51

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $257,000,000

Annual revenue: $315,000,000

Globe Life Park in Arlington baseball park
Globe Life Park in Arlington baseball park

13. Texas Rangers

  • Average attendance: 26,333

  • Average ticket price: $33.29

  • Revenue per home game: $4,135,802.47

  • Gate receipts per home game: $876,543.21

  • Yearly gate receipts: $71,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,259,259.26

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $265,000,000

Annual revenue: $335,000,000

Citi Field baseball park
Citi Field baseball park

12. New York Mets

  • Average attendance: 30,155

  • Average ticket price: $41.35

  • Revenue per home game: $4,469,135.80

  • Gate receipts per home game: $1,246,913.58

  • Yearly gate receipts: $101,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,222,222.22

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $261,000,000

Annual revenue: $362,000,000

Nationals Park baseball park
Nationals Park baseball park

11. Washington Nationals

  • Average attendance: 27,899

  • Average ticket price: $61.95

  • Revenue per home game: $4,567,901.23

  • Gate receipts per home game: $1,728,395.07

  • Yearly gate receipts: $140,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,839,506.17

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $230,000,000

Annual revenue: $370,000,000

Angel Stadium of Anaheim baseball park
Angel Stadium of Anaheim baseball park

10. Los Angeles Angels

  • Average attendance: 37,272

  • Average ticket price: $35.11

  • Revenue per home game: $4,654,320.99

  • Gate receipts per home game: $1,308,641.98

  • Yearly gate receipts: $106,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,345,679.01

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $271,000,000

Annual revenue: $377,000,000

ATLANTA - MARCH 26: An entrance to Truist Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 26, 2020.
ATLANTA - MARCH 26: An entrance to Truist Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 26, 2020.

9. Atlanta Braves

  • Average attendance: 32,779

  • Average ticket price: $40.68

  • Revenue per home game: $4,716,049.38

  • Gate receipts per home game: $1,333,333.33

  • Yearly gate receipts: $108,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,382,716.05

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $274,000,000

Annual revenue: $382,000,000

Busch Stadium baseball park
Busch Stadium baseball park

8. St. Louis Cardinals

  • Average attendance: 42,968

  • Average ticket price: $39.65

  • Revenue per home game: $4,728,395.06

  • Gate receipts per home game: $1,703,703.70

  • Yearly gate receipts: $138,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,024,691.36

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $245,000,000

Annual revenue: $383,000,000

Citizens Bank Park baseball park
Citizens Bank Park baseball park

7. Philadelphia Phillies

  • Average attendance: 33,672

  • Average ticket price: $39.60

  • Revenue per home game: $4,839,506.17

  • Gate receipts per home game: $1,333,333.33

  • Yearly gate receipts: $108,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,506,172.84

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $284,000,000

Annual revenue: $392,000,000

Minute Maid Park Texas baseball park
Minute Maid Park Texas baseball park

6. Houston Astros

  • Average attendance: 35,276

  • Average ticket price: $63.00

  • Revenue per home game: $5,185,185.19

  • Gate receipts per home game: $2,222,222.22

  • Yearly gate receipts: $180,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,962,962.96

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $240,000,000

Annual revenue: $420,000,000

Oracle Park baseball park
Oracle Park baseball park

5. San Francisco Giants

  • Average attendance: 33,429

  • Average ticket price: $56.87

  • Revenue per home game: $5,580,246.91

  • Gate receipts per home game: $1,901,234.57

  • Yearly gate receipts: $154,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,679,012.35

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $298,000,000

Annual revenue: $452,000,000

Wrigley Field baseball park
Wrigley Field baseball park

4. Chicago Cubs

  • Average attendance: 38,208

  • Average ticket price: $64.62

  • Revenue per home game: $5,814,814.81

  • Gate receipts per home game: $2,469,135.80

  • Yearly gate receipts: $271,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,345,679.01

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $271,000,000

Annual revenue: $471,000,000

Fenway Park baseball park
Fenway Park baseball park

3. Boston Red Sox

  • Average attendance: 36,107

  • Average ticket price: $68.04

  • Revenue per home game: $6,407,407.41

  • Gate receipts per home game: $2,456,790.12

  • Yearly gate receipts: $199,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,950,617.28

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $320,000,000

Annual revenue: $519,000,000

Dodger Stadium baseball park
Dodger Stadium baseball park

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Average attendance: 49,066

  • Average ticket price: $46.55

  • Revenue per home game: $6,864,197.53

  • Gate receipts per home game: $2,283,950.62

  • Yearly gate receipts: $556,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $4,580,246.91

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $371,000,000

Annual revenue: $556,000,000

Yankee Stadium baseball park
Yankee Stadium baseball park

1. New York Yankees

  • Average attendance: 40,795

  • Average ticket price: $86.85

  • Revenue per home game: $8,432,098.77

  • Gate receipts per home game: $3,543,209.88

  • Yearly gate receipts: $287,000,000

  • Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $4,888,888.89

  • Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $396,000,000

Annual revenue: $683,000,000

