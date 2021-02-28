Baseball Is Back! What Playing in Empty Stadiums Will Cost MLB

©iStock.com / iStock.com

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Major League Baseball teams played their 60 games in empty stadiums, with only cardboard cutouts in the stands.

With COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out, the chances are improving for allowing fans back inside MLB stadiums. However, to mix sports metaphors, full grandstands are no slam dunk.

The public health situation in the United States is changing by the day, and although more people are receiving the vaccine every day, questions remain: How quickly will the entire population be inoculated? What effects will coronavirus variants have? Can a person who has received the vaccine still spread the virus to others?

Major League Baseball wants to have fans back in the stands safely, of course. But the league will defer to state and local authorities on guidelines for how many spectators allowed.

With all those uncertainties, the financial hit to the league remains massive. Without fewer fans at the games, the sport of baseball just isn’t going to be the revenue driver it normally is. In fact, teams still stand to lose millions of dollars in lost ticket sales, concessions and merchandise. After all, the profit margin on $8 beers and $5 hot dogs is, well, extreme.

Go Banking Rates took a look at the worst-case scenario, calculating how much each team would lose if no fans are allowed for a full season.

Hopefully these numbers won’t become a reality, but here’s a closer look at which teams stand to lose the most.

Last updated: Feb. 24, 2021

Marlins Park baseball park

30. Miami Marlins

Average attendance: 10,016

Average ticket price: $24.65

Revenue per home game: $2,740,740.74

Gate receipts per home game: $246,913.58

Yearly gate receipts: $20,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,493,827.16

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $202,000,000

Annual revenue: $222,000,000

RingCentral Coliseum baseball park

29. Oakland A's

Average attendance: 20,521

Average ticket price: $24.65

Revenue per home game: $2,777,777.78

Gate receipts per home game: $469,135.80

Yearly gate receipts: $38,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,308,641.98

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $187,000,000

Annual revenue: $225,000,000

Kauffman Stadium baseball park

28. Kansas City Royals

Average attendance: 18,267

Average ticket price: $33.12

Revenue per home game: $3,098.765.43

Gate receipts per home game: $604,938.27

Yearly gate receipts: $49,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,493,827.16

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $202,000,000

Annual revenue: $251,000,000

Oriole Park at Camden Yards baseball park

27. Baltimore Orioles

Average attendance: 16,146

Average ticket price: $26.76

Revenue per home game: $3,160,493.83

Gate receipts per home game: $432,098.77

Yearly gate receipts: $35,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,728,395.06

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $221,000,000

Annual revenue: $256,000,000

Tropicana Field baseball park

26. Tampa Bay Rays

Average attendance: 14,552

Average ticket price: $26.30

Revenue per home game: $3,259,259.26

Gate receipts per home game: $382,716.05

Yearly gate receipts: $31,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,876,543.21

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $233,000,000

Annual revenue: $264,000,000

Rogers Centre baseball park

25. Toronto Blue Jays

Average attendance: 21,607

Average ticket price: $28.57

Revenue per home game: $3,271,604.94

Gate receipts per home game: $617,283.95

Yearly gate receipts: $50,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,654,320.99

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $215,000,000

Annual revenue: $265,000,000

PNC Park baseball park

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

Average attendance: 18,413

Average ticket price: $29.50

Revenue per home game: $3,370,370.37

Gate receipts per home game: $543,209.88

Yearly gate receipts: $44,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,827,160.49

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $229,000,000

Annual revenue: $273,000,000

Comerica Park baseball park

23. Detroit Tigers

Average attendance: 18,536

Average ticket price: $30.64

Revenue per home game: $3,407,407.41

Gate receipts per home game: $567,901.23

Yearly gate receipts: $46,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,839,506.17

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $230,000,000

Annual revenue: $276,000,000

Great American Ball Park baseball park

22. Cincinnati Reds

Average attendance: 22,329

Average ticket price: $24.88

Revenue per home game: $3,407,407.41

Gate receipts per home game: $555,555.56

Yearly gate receipts: $45,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,851,851.85

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $231,000,000

Annual revenue: $276,000,000

Chase Field baseball park

21. Arizona Diamondbacks

Average attendance: 26,364

Average ticket price: $25.29

Revenue per home game: $3,432,098.77

Gate receipts per home game: $666,666.67

Yearly gate receipts: $54,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,7,65,432.10

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $224,000,000

Annual revenue: $278,000,000

Guaranteed Rate Field baseball park

20. Chicago White Sox

Average attendance: 20,622

Average ticket price: $27.54

Revenue per home game: $3,518,518.52

Gate receipts per home game: $567,901.23

Yearly gate receipts: $46,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,950,617.28

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $239,000,000

Annual revenue: $285,000,000

Progressive Field baseball park

19. Cleveland Indians

Average attendance: 21,465

Average ticket price: $37.96

Revenue per home game: $3,580,246.91

Gate receipts per home game: $814,814,81

Yearly gate receipts: $66,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,765,432.10

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $224,000,000

Annual revenue: $290,000,000

Miller Park baseball park

18. Milwaukee Brewers

Average attendance: 36,091

Average ticket price: $27.71

Revenue per home game: $3,641,975.31

Gate receipts per home game: $1,000,000

Yearly gate receipts: $81,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,641,975.31

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $214,000,000

Annual revenue: $295,000,000

Target Field baseball park

17. Minnesota Twins

Average attendance: 28,323

Average ticket price: $34.44

Revenue per home game: $3,666,666,67

Gate receipts per home game: $975,308.64

Yearly gate receipts: $79,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,691,975.31

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $218,000,000

Annual revenue: $297,000,000

Petco Park baseball park

16. San Diego Padres

Average attendance: 29,585

Average ticket price: $26.29

Revenue per home game: $3,691,358.02

Gate receipts per home game: $777,777.78

Yearly gate receipts: $63,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,913,580.25

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $236,000,000

Annual revenue: $299,000,000

Coors Field baseball park

15. Colorado Rockies

Average attendance: 36,954

Average ticket price: $26.73

Revenue per home game: $3,765,432.10

Gate receipts per home game: $987,654.32

Yearly gate receipts: $80,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,777,777.78

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $225,000,000

Annual revenue: $305,000,000

T-Mobile Park baseball park

14. Seattle Mariners

Average attendance: 22,120

Average ticket price: $32.37

Revenue per home game: $3,888,888.89

Gate receipts per home game: $716,049.38

Yearly gate receipts: $58,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,172,839.51

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $257,000,000

Annual revenue: $315,000,000

Globe Life Park in Arlington baseball park

13. Texas Rangers

Average attendance: 26,333

Average ticket price: $33.29

Revenue per home game: $4,135,802.47

Gate receipts per home game: $876,543.21

Yearly gate receipts: $71,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,259,259.26

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $265,000,000

Annual revenue: $335,000,000

Citi Field baseball park

12. New York Mets

Average attendance: 30,155

Average ticket price: $41.35

Revenue per home game: $4,469,135.80

Gate receipts per home game: $1,246,913.58

Yearly gate receipts: $101,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,222,222.22

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $261,000,000

Annual revenue: $362,000,000

Nationals Park baseball park

11. Washington Nationals

Average attendance: 27,899

Average ticket price: $61.95

Revenue per home game: $4,567,901.23

Gate receipts per home game: $1,728,395.07

Yearly gate receipts: $140,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,839,506.17

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $230,000,000

Annual revenue: $370,000,000

Angel Stadium of Anaheim baseball park

10. Los Angeles Angels

Average attendance: 37,272

Average ticket price: $35.11

Revenue per home game: $4,654,320.99

Gate receipts per home game: $1,308,641.98

Yearly gate receipts: $106,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,345,679.01

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $271,000,000

Annual revenue: $377,000,000

ATLANTA - MARCH 26: An entrance to Truist Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 26, 2020.

9. Atlanta Braves

Average attendance: 32,779

Average ticket price: $40.68

Revenue per home game: $4,716,049.38

Gate receipts per home game: $1,333,333.33

Yearly gate receipts: $108,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,382,716.05

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $274,000,000

Annual revenue: $382,000,000

Busch Stadium baseball park

8. St. Louis Cardinals

Average attendance: 42,968

Average ticket price: $39.65

Revenue per home game: $4,728,395.06

Gate receipts per home game: $1,703,703.70

Yearly gate receipts: $138,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,024,691.36

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $245,000,000

Annual revenue: $383,000,000

Citizens Bank Park baseball park

7. Philadelphia Phillies

Average attendance: 33,672

Average ticket price: $39.60

Revenue per home game: $4,839,506.17

Gate receipts per home game: $1,333,333.33

Yearly gate receipts: $108,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,506,172.84

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $284,000,000

Annual revenue: $392,000,000

Minute Maid Park Texas baseball park

6. Houston Astros

Average attendance: 35,276

Average ticket price: $63.00

Revenue per home game: $5,185,185.19

Gate receipts per home game: $2,222,222.22

Yearly gate receipts: $180,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $2,962,962.96

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $240,000,000

Annual revenue: $420,000,000

Oracle Park baseball park

5. San Francisco Giants

Average attendance: 33,429

Average ticket price: $56.87

Revenue per home game: $5,580,246.91

Gate receipts per home game: $1,901,234.57

Yearly gate receipts: $154,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,679,012.35

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $298,000,000

Annual revenue: $452,000,000

Wrigley Field baseball park

4. Chicago Cubs

Average attendance: 38,208

Average ticket price: $64.62

Revenue per home game: $5,814,814.81

Gate receipts per home game: $2,469,135.80

Yearly gate receipts: $271,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,345,679.01

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $271,000,000

Annual revenue: $471,000,000

Fenway Park baseball park

3. Boston Red Sox

Average attendance: 36,107

Average ticket price: $68.04

Revenue per home game: $6,407,407.41

Gate receipts per home game: $2,456,790.12

Yearly gate receipts: $199,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $3,950,617.28

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $320,000,000

Annual revenue: $519,000,000

Dodger Stadium baseball park

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Average attendance: 49,066

Average ticket price: $46.55

Revenue per home game: $6,864,197.53

Gate receipts per home game: $2,283,950.62

Yearly gate receipts: $556,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $4,580,246.91

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $371,000,000

Annual revenue: $556,000,000

Yankee Stadium baseball park

1. New York Yankees

Average attendance: 40,795

Average ticket price: $86.85

Revenue per home game: $8,432,098.77

Gate receipts per home game: $3,543,209.88

Yearly gate receipts: $287,000,000

Food and merchandise revenue per home game: $4,888,888.89

Yearly food and merchandise revenue: $396,000,000

Annual revenue: $683,000,000

Methodology:In order to find what a season played in empty stadiums would cost each franchise, GOBankingRates looked at Forbes’ team evaluations for Major League Baseball (MLB). Using these reports and attendance reports for the most recent completed season with full attendance from Baseball Reference (2019), GOBankingRates found the following data points to measure the revenue each franchise will lose out on in one season without fan attendance; (1) yearly revenue, (2) revenue per home game, (3) yearly gate reciepts, (4) gate recipets per home game, (5) average attendance, (6) average ticket price per home game, (7) yearly food and merchandise revenue, (8) food and merchandise revenue per home game. All data was collected on and is up to date as of February 8, 2021.



