Baseball bat assailant sentenced to 10 years

Mar. 3—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault charge stemming from an altercation at the Bluegrass Inn in June 2022.

Brian H. Parker, 50, appeared before Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis to accept his offer from Commonwealth's attorneys.

Per previous reports, Parker injured a woman when he struck her with a bat after an argument.

In exchange for his plea, the Commonwealth suggested a 10-year sentence and agreed to not pursue a persistent felony offender charge, which could have resulted in Parker serving a much more substantial sentence.

Parker waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation, thus Davis sentenced the man to a decade behind bars the same day.

The victim of the assault was present in the courtroom on Friday but didn't wish to read her impact statement aloud, however it was entered into the record for future use.

